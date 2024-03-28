Malignant Ascites Market to witness growth by 2034, estimates DelveInsight | Lindis Biotech, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, others

Malignant Ascites Market Report

Malignant Ascites companies are Lindis Biotech, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Baxter International, Roche, Merit Medical Systems, Pfizer, Novartis, etc

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Malignant Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Malignant Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Ascites market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Malignant Ascites market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Malignant Ascites market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Malignant Ascites treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Malignant Ascites market.

Some facts of the Malignant Ascites Market Report are:

• Malignant Ascites market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 1,990 million in 2020, which is anticipated to rise to USD 2,340 million by 2034.

• Leading Malignant Ascites companies working in the market are Lindis Biotech, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, GI Supply, and others.

• Key Malignant Ascites Therapies expected to launch in the market are Catumaxomab, M 701, OK-432, KM-CART, and others.

• On Feb 2024, Wuhan YZY Biopharma Co., Ltd. announced a A Phase II, Randomized, Open-label, Controlled, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of M701 in treating Patients with Malignant Ascites Caused by Gastrointestinal or Ovarian Cancer combined with Systemic Therapy.

• On Jan 2024, Travera Inc announced a study to validate whether the mass response biomarker has potential to predict response of patients to specific therapies or therapeutic combinations using isolated tumor cells from various specimen formats including malignant fluids such as pleural effusions and ascites, core needle biopsies, fine needle aspirates, or resections.

Malignant Ascites Overview

Malignant ascites is a condition characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fluid in the abdominal cavity due to the presence of cancerous cells, most commonly originating from abdominal or pelvic malignancies such as ovarian, colorectal, or gastric cancer. This accumulation of fluid leads to discomfort, distension of the abdomen, and often results in symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, and difficulty breathing. Malignant ascites can significantly impact a patient's quality of life and may indicate advanced disease progression. Management typically involves treating the underlying cancer through various modalities such as chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or surgical interventions aimed at controlling tumor growth and reducing fluid accumulation. Additionally, symptomatic relief is often provided through medications such as diuretics or therapeutic procedures like paracentesis to drain excess fluid from the abdomen. Multidisciplinary care involving oncologists, palliative care specialists, and supportive care teams is crucial in addressing the complex needs of patients with malignant ascites.

Malignant Ascites Market

The Malignant Ascites market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Malignant Ascites market trends by analyzing the impact of current Malignant Ascites therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Malignant Ascites market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Malignant Ascites market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Malignant Ascites market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology

The Malignant Ascites epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Malignant Ascites patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Malignant Ascites market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Malignant Ascites Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Malignant Ascites drugs recently launched in the Malignant Ascites market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Malignant Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Malignant Ascites Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Malignant Ascites market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Malignant Ascites Pipeline Development Activities

The Malignant Ascites report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Malignant Ascites key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Malignant Ascites Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Malignant Ascites Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Malignant Ascites treatment markets in the upcoming years are Lindis Biotech, Wuhan YZY Biopharma, AstraZeneca plc, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Neovii Pharmaceuticals AG, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, GI Supply, and others.

Malignant Ascites Report Key Insights

1. Malignant Ascites Patient Population

2. Malignant Ascites Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Malignant Ascites Market

4. Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Malignant Ascites Market Opportunities

6. Malignant Ascites Therapeutic Approaches

7. Malignant Ascites Pipeline Analysis

8. Malignant Ascites Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Malignant Ascites Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Malignant Ascites Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Malignant Ascites Market Overview at a Glance

5. Malignant Ascites Disease Background and Overview

6. Malignant Ascites Patient Journey

7. Malignant Ascites Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Malignant Ascites Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Malignant Ascites Treatment

11. Malignant Ascites Marketed Products

12. Malignant Ascites Emerging Therapies

13. Malignant Ascites Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Malignant Ascites Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Malignant Ascites Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Malignant Ascites Market

18. Malignant Ascites Market Drivers

19. Malignant Ascites Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

