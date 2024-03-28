Continence Care Products Market Size Sets New Record, Projected at USD 3.7 billion by 2032 | CAGR of 4.8%

Continence Care Products Market 2024

Growing aging population, social acceptance and reduced stigma and technological advancements drive the growth of the global continence care products market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Continence Care Products Market by Product Type (Urinary Catheters, Urinary Bags and Pouch, Absorbent Products, and Others), Gender (Male and Female), Category (Disposable and Reusable), and End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global continence care products market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Growing adoption of continence care products, advancements in technologies, and presence of key players are factors that drive the growth of the global continence care products market. However, lack of awareness and education is anticipated to hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the continence care products market during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐎𝐂, 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 & 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭) 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A117370

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• Hollister Incorporated

• Coloplast Group

• ConvaTec Group plc

• BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

• Wellspect HealthCare AB

• Essity

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• ethicon

• AstraTech

• Tyco

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By product type, the absorbent products segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global continence care products market revenue. This is primarily attributed to rise in the prevalence of urinary incontinence and the growing aging population globally. Absorbent products, such as adult diapers and pads, provide effective solutions for managing incontinence, driving their high demand. In addition, advancements in technology and materials used in absorbent products enhance their performance, comfort, and overall effectiveness.

By gender, the female segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global continence care products market revenue and is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as higher prevalence of urinary incontinence among women as compared to men, rise in awareness and acceptance of female-specific urinary health products, and growing aging female population.

By category, the disposable segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, with more than three-fourths of the global continence care products market revenue and is projected to register a highest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the convenience and hygiene offered by disposable products, reducing infection risks and eliminating the need for cleaning. In addition, rise in preference for single-use items in healthcare settings and the ease of disposal contribute to the anticipated rapid growth of disposable products in the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, with more than half of the global continence care products market revenue. This is primarily attributed to the extensive use of urinary products in medical settings, especially during treatments or post-surgery care. Hospitals and clinics rely on these products for managing various urinary conditions, enhancing patient comfort, and ensuring infection control.

Region-wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global continence care products market revenue owing to factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of incontinence, increase in awareness, and early adoption of advanced continence care products in the region. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities contribute to the North America continence care products market growth.

However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure, advancements in medical research, and surge in healthcare spending contribute to the expanding market in Asia-Pacific. In addition, surge in aging population, increase in prevalence of incontinence cases, and rise in awareness about continence management & treatment options in the region further propel the rapid growth in continence care products in Asia-Pacific.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A117370

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

