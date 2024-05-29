Automotive Fabric Market Companies - Adient plc., Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Fabric Market by Fabric Type (Polyester, Vinyl, Leather, Nylon and Others), Application (Carpets/Floor Covering, Upholstery, Pre-assembled Interior Components, Tires, Safety Belts, Airbags and Others) and Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive fabric industry generated $32.13 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $39.14 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Automotive fabrics are technical materials, which are used in vehicles to offer better aesthetic look to the user of the vehicle. They are made of different materials and components to offer better looks to the interior of the vehicle as well as are used to offer comfort to the passengers of the vehicle. Automotive fabrics have wider application in areas such as headliners, cockpit modules, door panels, automotive seats, flooring, vehicle acoustics, and others.

Factors, such as rise in sale of vehicles, rapid economic improvement, and implementation of stringent safety standards, for usage of airbags are creating a huge demand for automotive fabrics globally. However, rise in raw material cost and increase in opposition for the use of leather hamper the growth of the global market. Moreover, rise in demand for environment-friendly fabric material and low-weight automotive fabric to reduce vehicle pollution creates better opportunity for the growth of the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐭/𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the carpet/floor covering segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for around one-fourth of the global automotive fabric market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to availability in different sizes & materials including synthetic rubber or textile materials and protection from dirt and dust. However, the airbags segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increased car production and introduction of more bags per car.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the passenger vehicle segment held the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global automotive fabric market in 2019, and will maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to wide application of fabric in passenger vehicles in OEMs and aftermarkets. The report also analyzes the commercial vehicle segment.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global automotive fabric market, and will continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased production and sales of vehicles across various countries in the region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Acme Mills Company

Adient plc.

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Lear Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating System

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SRF Limited

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Navbharat Textile Processors

Parishudh Fibres

Shandong Exceeding Auto Interior Parts Co., Ltd.

