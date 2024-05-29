Ice Maker Market Poised for Steady Growth: Food Service Industry Driving Demand

Ice Maker Market

Rising demand for ready-to-eat meals and expansion of the hospitality sector are fueling growth in the ice maker market.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Ice Maker Market by Product Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global ice maker market size was valued at $2,330.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,784.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027.

An ice maker, also known as an ice machine or ice generator, is an electrical appliance designed to produce ice artificially. The market for ice makers is expected to witness growth due to high demand from the foodservice and food processing sectors. The increasing preference for energy-efficient and water-saving products is anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

development of the food service industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the ice maker market. Moreover, rise in business-related travel, surge in urban population, and rise in number of food joints such as hotels and restaurants fuel the growth of the hospitality industry, thereby driving the growth of the market. Changes in food habits and busy lifestyle of consumers have led to increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals. Rapid changes in supporting factors such as disposable income, consumer preferences, increase in working women population, and digitization have resulted in rise in number of quick-service and other types of restaurants, which in turn is driving the sales of the ice maker.

📍𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

💡The development of the food service industry is expected to drive market growth.

💡The rise in business-related travel and the surge in urban population contribute to the growth of the hospitality industry, impacting the demand for ice makers.

💡Changes in consumer preferences, disposable income, and lifestyle have led to an increase in the number of quick-service restaurants, driving ice maker sales.

📍𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Countertop ice makers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These are designed for easy access to ice, making them suitable for bars or counters.

📍𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The "others" segment, including corporate offices and residential areas, is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Corporate facilities often use ice makers in cafeterias, contributing to market growth.

📍𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

💡Product Type Categories: Modular ice maker, undercounter ice maker, countertop ice maker, and ice dispenser.

💡Application Categories: Food service, food processing, healthcare, retail outlets, and others.

📍𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America

— Europe

— Asia-Pacific

LAMEA are the analyzed regions in the global ice maker market.

📍𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

💡By product type, the modular ice maker segment accounted for the highest ice maker market share in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2027.

💡By end use, the food service segment occupied maximum share in the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

💡Region wise, North America accounted for highest share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

📍𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲 :

→ Hoshizaki corporation

→ Manitowoc ice (WELBILT, INC.)

→ A & V Refrigeration Corp

→ Ali Group S.p.A.

→ Middleby Corporation

→ Cornelius, Inc.

→ Kold-Draft

→ North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

→ Whynter

→ LLC and U.S. Ice Machine Mfg. Co.



