PLANT CEO Partners with UnchainedTV to Share Inspiring Stories of Plant-Based Leaders

A new partnership - spanning two continents - aims to bring crucial information on the plant-based lifestyle to a global audience hungry for positive change.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions around the world increasingly embrace the plant-based lifestyle for health, compassion and sustainability, a new partnership - spanning two continents - aims to bring crucial information on the plant-based lifestyle to a global audience hungry for positive change.

London-based PLANT CEO, a leading podcast showcasing the inspiring journeys of plant-based leaders, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Los Angeles-based UnchainedTV, the world’s only free, plant-based, streaming TV network. This strategic collaboration expands PLANT CEO's reach by offering its life-changing content to UnchainedTV’s growing global audience.

UnchainedTV’s new channel features full episodes of PLANT CEO’s podcast, all available to stream for free. Host Anant Joshi conducts thought-provoking interviews with a slew of plant-based thought leaders including: Louie Psihoyos, director of the Oscar-winning documentary The Cove, Matthew Glover of The Vegan Food Group, AI and speciesism expert Sam Tucker of Open Paws, billionaire investor Jim Mellon, Ria Rehberg of Veganuary, Deborah Meaden from the hit reality TV show Dragons' Den, Omni Pet co-founders Shiv Sivakumar and Dr. Guy Sandelowsky, Seaspiracy director Ali Tabrizi and Sea Shepherd Captain Paul Watson.

You can watch the PLANT CEO series here: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/plant-ceo

PLANT CEO has captivated audiences worldwide by diving deep into the personal and professional lives of individuals who are revolutionizing the food system through their commitment to plant-based living.

UnchainedTV, founded by renowned media veteran Jane Velez-Mitchell, streams hundreds of documentaries, cooking and talk shows, plus live news events, all with a focus on optimal health, compassion to animals and a more sustainable way of living in the face of the accelerating climate crisis. With millions of viewers across all platforms, including the streaming TV network, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn and the UnchainedTV.com website, UnchainedTV offers concrete solutions to the world’s most pressing problems including: climate change, habitat destruction, wildlife extinction, human world hunger, preventable lifestyle diseases, water pollution, drought, zoonotic illnesses, pandemics, animal suffering and even societal violence.

"We are elated to join forces with UnchainedTV to broaden the impact of our show," said Anant Joshi, founder and host of PLANT CEO. "By sharing motivational stories of those leading the charge in plant-based lifestyles, we aim to motivate and inspire individuals to embrace this healthy, ethical, and eco-friendly way of living."

Jane Velez-Mitchell, founder and editor of UnchainedTV, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The mission of PLANT CEO aligns seamlessly with our own goals. We look forward to a dynamic partnership that allows UnchainedTV to showcase the many exciting developments in the plant-based space in the United Kingdom and beyond, fulfilling our vision of a truly global news operation.”

UnchainedTV is free to download on any cell phone, on all Samsung Smart TVs and on any TV via Amazon Fire Stick, the Roku device and the Apple TV device. UnchainedTV is also viewable online at: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/browse.

Visit plantceo.com and UnchainedTV.com to learn more.

