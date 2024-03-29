UKRAINE’S TOP BOXING GENERATION TO AIR LIVE FROM KYIV EXCLUSIVELY ON SWERVE COMBAT IN THE USA

Top Boxing Generation LIVE on Swerve Combat Saturday 9 am eastern Vlad Eliseev, CEO of Top Boxing Generation

Promoter Vlad Eliseev gets green light from Ukrainian officials to press ahead with event despite ongoing attacks on the nation’s capital

The fighters who come to Ukraine from abroad are very brave. I trust the air defense and soldiers of Ukraine. I think we all need to believe in each other and build the country as best we can.” — Vlad Eliseev

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Boxing Generation (TBG) and Swerve Combat will livestream twelve fights featuring world-class athletes from across the globe. In the main event, Nazri Rahimov (13-3 with 7 KOs) will battle Colombian Jorge Moya (15-4-1 with 4 KOs) for the WBC youth super lightweight title scheduled for 10 rounds. The event will take place Saturday, March 30 at 9 am eastern daylight time at Kyiv’s Stereo Plaza.

Boxing had been stopped for many months in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion. Now, officials have approved this event despite ongoing attacks in Kyiv, the nation’s capital. Last week, 29 missiles were intercepted before hitting Kyiv. Also, 88 missiles and 63 Shahed drones fell on the cities of Kharkiv, Dnipro, Lviv, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia. Amid the adversity, promoter Vlad Eliseev is determined to help his fellow citizens get on with their lives, and the production is expected to be sold out and packed with fans and participants.

“The fighters who come to Ukraine from abroad are very brave, but also probably a bit crazy,” said Eliseev. “But what I can say is that Kyiv has a very good defense. I do feel safe, and I trust the air defense and soldiers of Ukraine. I think we all need to have belief in each other at this time. It is a big pain to all of us, but we have to continue to build the country in all aspects as best we can.”

About Top Boxing Generation

Top Boxing Generation (TBG) is the leading Boxing Promotion in Ukraine pairing great boxers from around the world who battle for international titles. TBG is led by Vlad Eliseev and is back in action live at the Stereo Plaza in Kyiv for its 2024 season.

About Swerve TV, LLC

Founded in 2021 by digital media veterans Steve Shannon and Dan Keston, Swerve Combat is the first FAST channel focused on delivering free combat sports and athletic competitions while telling the stories behind the world’s most inspirational athletes. Swerve is available on Amazon Freevee, Amazon Fire TV Channels, Prime Video, Fubo, Google TV, LG Channels, The Roku Channel, SLING TV, VIZIO, Xumo Play, and more, and is accessible in over 80% of US households. Follow us on Instagram @swervecombat.

