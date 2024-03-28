Edalex platforms declared winner and finalist for the second consecutive year in the 2024 EdTech Cool Tool Awards Award-winning platforms powering the single source of truth for skills data, content and credentials

The proliferation of both of our platforms’ usage in recent times highlights the importance of skills data in achieving the vision of a skills-based economy – a core focus of ours since our inception” — Dan McFadyen, Co-founder & Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, has – for the second year in a row – won the Badging/Credentialing Solution Award for Credentialate, and placed as a finalist in the Skills Solution (a.k.a. 21st-Century Skills) category for openRSD in the 2024 EdTech Cool Tool Awards.

The EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest recognise people and organisations for outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based program is the world’s largest recognition program for education technology, recognising the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

“We’re thrilled to have our platforms recognised in The EdTech Awards for the second year in a row,” said Dan McFadyen, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Edalex. “Credentialate has evolved significantly in the past year, in close collaboration with our industry and EdTech partners, and provides an end-to-end solution for skills visibility that is unmatched – even over larger players in the market. openRSD has seen a huge upsurge in the number of open rich skill descriptors (RSDs) available, providing the essential human- and machine-readable building blocks for the skills ecosystem. The proliferation of both of our platforms’ usage in recent times highlights the importance of skills data in achieving the vision of a skills-based economy – a core focus of ours since our inception.”

According to The EdTech Awards: “The whole of education – from K-12, higher education, and workforce learning sectors – is currently in flux. With various forces at work and an accelerated digital transformation in play, as the saying goes, the best way to predict the future is to invent it.” Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program, shared “Warm and hearty congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2024 finalists and winners… the barriers education technology leaders have overcome in the last few years to make it to where they are today – well, that’s a cause for celebration!”

“We thank EdTech Digest for recognising us as a winner and a finalist once again: it’s a continued validation of the value that we bring and recognises the hard work and innovation of our team, partners, and clients.” added McFadyen.

Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here: https://edtechdigest.com/