Super Partners with Baird & Warner to Provide Superior Protection for Homebuyers
Better Home Warranty Coverage with Fewer Out-of-Pocket Costs Now Available in Greater Chicago Area
We're excited to deepen our presence in the Greater Chicago area, and we look forward to providing Baird & Warner agents and homeowners with an exceptional experience.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super, a leading provider of subscription care for the home, announces that it has partnered with Baird & Warner, the largest family-owned independent real estate services company in Illinois. This partnership will provide Baird & Warner agents and their clients with superior home warranty options that include more coverage and better protection at a compelling price.
Baird & Warner prides itself on being a great place to work, named a Top Workplace in the Chicago area for ten years by the Chicago Tribune. In business for over 168 years, it provides buyers and sellers with deep local expertise and an easier real estate experience.
"Our partnership with Baird & Warner marks an important milestone for Super as we continue to deliver better coverage options for homeowners," said Jorey Ramer, CEO of Super. "We're excited to deepen our presence in the Greater Chicago area, and we look forward to providing Baird & Warner agents and homeowners with an exceptional experience."
One of the key features that sets Super apart is its focus on creating an "own like a renter" approach for homeowners. Unlike traditional providers, Super offers a comprehensive solution that goes beyond insuring break-downs. With Super’s powerful technology platform, homeowners can easily coordinate repairs, schedule appointments, and track the progress of their repairs—all through a simple and intuitive app. This end-to-end coordination ensures that homeowners no longer have to bear the burden of managing repairs themselves, saving them time, effort, and stress. By investing in technology, Super provides a streamlined, worry-free experience for homeowners with more protection than traditional home warranty companies and fewer out-of-pocket costs.
The partnership launched in February, with Super’s home warranties available to over 2,200 Baird & Warner agents on their ONE dashboard. Super is a preferred partner, and Baird & Warner is a proud member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.
About Super
Super was founded in 2015 with the mission to make caring for a home completely carefree. Powered by a proprietary data platform and backed by leading investors, Super offers subscription-based care for your home, including home warranties and home maintenance. We leverage data and technology to deliver high-quality, fast, and worry-free home repair and maintenance. Learn more at hellosuper.com.
About Baird & Warner
Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for over 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named a Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune eight years in a row. With nearly 2,200 associates in 25 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at www.JoinBW.com.
