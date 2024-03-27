Submit Release
Raptoreum Enters Strategic Partnership with Microsoft's Startup Program

Raptoreum Enters Strategic Partnership with Microsoft's Startup Program Ahead of UTXO DeFi Assets Release

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raptoreum Enters Strategic Partnership with Microsoft's Startup Program

Raptoreum, a leading player in the UTXO DeFi blockchain sector, has announced a significant collaboration with Microsoft's Startup Program. This partnership marks a notable development in Raptoreum's efforts to explore new avenues within the blockchain space.

Through this partnership, Raptoreum stands to benefit from a comprehensive package valued at $150,000, comprising essential tools such as GitHub Enterprise and Visual Studio Enterprise, in addition to Azure server deployment and substantial AI credits. These resources are expected to bolster Raptoreum's capabilities and facilitate its growth trajectory.

Furthermore, the partnership will provide access to mentoring and advisory support, enabling Raptoreum to navigate regulatory and operational challenges effectively, including potential incorporation in various jurisdictions.

Attaining the top-tier Level 4 status within Microsoft's partnership program underscores Raptoreum's commitment to excellence and innovation in the crypto sector.

This collaboration presents opportunities for enhanced collaboration, networking, and potential partnerships, positioning Raptoreum for further expansion and development.

Combined with recent collaborations with MongoDB and plans for Apache Spark integration, this partnership underscores Raptoreum's strategic approach to achieving its objectives.

Stay tuned for future updates as Raptoreum continues to explore new possibilities and expand its footprint within the blockchain landscape.

About Raptoreum
Raptoreum is a prominent player in the UTXO DeFi blockchain sector, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence.

About Microsoft's Startup Program
Microsoft's Startup Program is a recognized initiative designed to support emerging startups with the tools and resources necessary for success.

PAUL MILLS
Feathered Corp
+44 7523 763890
