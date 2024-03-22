Raptoreum partners with MongoDB’s Startup Accelerator program to further development aspirations
Raptoreum (CET:RTM)LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who are Raptoreum?
Raptoreum are a blockchain working towards a fully unique architecture based on the original Bitcoin codebase. They have already made significant improvements in their feature range including developing time-lockable transactions as well as an asset system on the protocol layer itself. Currently undergoing validation on their testnet is an expanded BIP-9 model renamed to RIP-01 which includes Raptoreum’s collateralized smartnodes in the code upgrade voting. Upon completion of validation, assets will be released to their mainnet.
What is MongoDB?
Mongo Database are a software database management system that currently runs the backend of a large percentage of the internet. They store and sort any kind of data from anywhere in a fast, reliable and easily searchable manner on websites, in applications and on mobile devices. MongoDB is in the global top three for database providers.
Why partner?
Paraphrasing MongoDB for startups website, they partner with developing projects in order to support for the next generation of founders and they reach this goal by supporting founders with the right resources at the right time, whether they’re getting started or are already on the way to IPO.
On the Raptoreum side of things, they have a philosophy laid out very succinctly by project cofounder David Owen Morris in conversations on several Twitter spaces: “We will work with anyone who brings us additional tools or options while developing the Raptoreum project! The few partners we seek out are special to us and represent the same core values we hold dear.”
What can this partnership produce?
The Raptoreum team are expecting to via this partnership drastically increase their block explorer’s speed, reliability and api handling capacity. Storing a significant portion of chain data in MongoDB should reduce the time the explorer spends communicating with the Raptoreum node it uses to look up on chain events such as transactions, asset issuance and participation in transactions for a later “delivery” via time-locks. This should improve both the overall user experience with the explorer as well as the user interface by facilitating a speedier retrieval of data. The significance of these improvements can not be overlooked as a block explorer is the primary look up tool for verifying transactions having taken place as well as checking on balances.
Looking beyond the scope of peripherals like the block explorer, the Raptoreum team are also hoping to use the increased access to MongoDB in developing more functional and persistently functional smart contracts once they commence the integration of Apache Spark as a VM solution for their blockchain. Apache Spark has traditionally been used mainly as an analytics tool in the blockchain space. However the Raptoreum team are confident in adapting it to a more “global app role” according to their lead developer Tri Nguyen. Currently the global app role for Apache Spark is being used by Twitter (X) and several on demand compute providers.
How does this all look from an industry viewpoint?
Currently the Raptoreum team are the only known entity to be developing in the direction they have outlined with Bitcoin code sped up via transaction decoupling, assets on the protocol layer and transaction security from the Dash project. It is generating interest from multiple projects in the blockchain industry as well as industry analysts who have expressed combinations of interest and surprise at where this may all go. There are currently 32 code forks of the Raptoreum Project live on Mining Pool Stats, a data aggregator for the world of proof of work mining.
Can we expect any positive environmental outcomes from this tech heavy partnership?
Interestingly enough yes, MongoDB’s economical operation combined with the operational speed increases it enables will have an undeniably positive impact overall on the amount of compute or data cycles required to provide the desired information from a look up hence lowering the overall electrical power consumption of the services provided. Where this will go in conjunction with the potentially reduced proof of work power consumptions coming from Raptoreum’s planned transaction decoupling will be interesting to witness.
