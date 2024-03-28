RECORD-BREAKING FUNDRAISING EVENT RAISES $1.3 MILLION FOR LGBTQ+ YOUTH PROGRAMS

FIVE ARIZONA MAYORS ANNOUNCE “ONE·N·TEN LGBTQ YOUTH DAY” ACROSS THE VALLEY

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- one·n·ten, a leading Arizona non-profit organization dedicated to serving LGBTQ+ youth, held its annual Fresh Brunch on Sunday, March 24, breaking records by raising an astounding $1.3 million. The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Governor Katie Hobbs and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who delivered powerful remarks highlighting the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ youth and the greater LGBTQ+ community.

The event showcased the impact of one·n·ten programs through moving testimonials from youth and families who shared personal stories of transformation and empowerment. These heartfelt accounts underscored the critical role that one·n·ten plays in providing essential support and resources to LGBTQ+ youth across the state. A highlight of the day was the announcement of a forthcoming East Valley youth center. This new facility will serve as a hub for inclusivity for LGBTQ+ youth & young adults in the East Valley, offering a safe and welcoming space where they can connect and thrive.

In a show of unity, mayors from Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe, as well as the Vice Mayor of Chandler presented proclamations declaring the day “one·n·ten LGBTQ+ Youth Day” in their cities. These proclamations send a message of inclusion and celebrate the contributions of queer youth in our communities.

"The overwhelming generosity of our donors reflects a shared commitment to creating a world where LGBTQ+ youth are embraced, celebrated, and empowered to fulfill their potential. With the support of our community, elected officials, and allies, we will continue to expand our reach and impact, ensuring that every LGBTQ+ young person knows they are valued and supported,” said Nate Rhoton, CEO of one·n·ten.

The record-breaking fundraising event not only marks a significant milestone for one·n·ten, but also represents a collective triumph of solidarity, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth everywhere.

About one·n·ten:

one·n·ten is a non-profit organization dedicated to serving and assisting LGBTQ+ youth and young adults ages 11-24. From weekly meet-up groups and outdoor adventure programs to fun, social events, and housing navigation, one·n·ten creates a safe space where LGBTQ+ youth are encouraged and celebrated for being exactly who they are. Learn more at www.onenten.org.