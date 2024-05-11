Evan Floss Named Scholar Athlete of the Year, Receives $5000 Scholarship from Dr. Todd Shatkin
It is with great pride that we congratulate Evan on this remarkable accomplishment and look forward to the continued success of the Scholar Athlete program fostering excellence in academics and sports”BUFFALO, NY, USA, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a prestigious recognition of both academic excellence and athletic prowess, Evan Floss has been named the Scholar Athlete of the Year, an honor accompanied by a $5000 scholarship. This award, sponsored by Dr. Todd Shatkin of the Aesthetic Associates Centre in collaboration with WUTV, Fox29, and MyTV, celebrates the remarkable achievements of a student who has excelled both in the classroom and in spring sports.
To be eligible for this distinguished award, a student must have maintained a 90-plus average over the past six semesters and played a significant role in their spring sport. The Scholar-Athlete team is an exclusive opportunity for seniors from over 100 public and private schools across Western New York, with selections made by a dedicated committee.
Dr. Todd Shatkin, a leading figure in the dental field and a cornerstone of community giving, has generously sponsored the scholarship. His involvement extends beyond financial support, embodying a commitment to fostering talent and excellence among young individuals. Dr. Shatkin's contributions to the community are manifold, ranging from donating his dental services, including his innovative work in mini dental implants with the patented F.I.R.S.T. technique, to his philanthropic efforts during the pandemic where he provided over 500,000 of N-95 masks to local institutions.
Dr. Shatkin’s charitable activities include donating Christmas trees to non-profits, organizing holiday toy drives for the Salvation Army, and significant contributions of dental equipment to Daemen University, enhancing the educational resources for future generations.
The Aesthetic Associates Centre, led by Dr. Todd Shatkin, is renowned for its comprehensive dental services, offering a wide array of treatments from cosmetic dentistry to implant dentistry, underpinned by over 30 years of experience. Dr. Shatkin's commitment to gentle, personalized care has earned him a trusted reputation among patients, further solidifying his status as a pillar of the Western New York community.
Evan Floss's achievement in receiving the Scholar Athlete of the Year award is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and drive for excellence that Dr. Shatkin and his partners at WUTV, Fox29, and MyTV wish to encourage among the youth of Western New York. It is with great pride that we congratulate Evan on this remarkable accomplishment and look forward to the continued success of the Scholar Athlete program in fostering the development of well-rounded individuals who excel both academically and athletically.
For more information about the Scholar Athlete program and the selection process, please visit section6.e1b.org.
