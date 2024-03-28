Local Business Owner Liana Zavo Named to NSBA Leadership Council
As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations.”MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liana Zavo, ZavoMedia PR Group was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Zavo, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulations,” stated Zavo. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”
Liana Zavo is an international PR expert, media strategist, and global impact speaker with a wealth of experience in managing public relations campaigns, reputation and crisis management for founders and organizations on a global scale. As a Forbes thought leader, founder and CEO of ZavoMedia PR Group, she contributes valuable insights and expertise to the field of communications, personal branding, and online reputation management. Additionally, Liana is a passionate advocate for women-owned businesses, supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs to thrive in the business world.
Zavo joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses have a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
“I am proud to have Liana Zavo as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “ She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.” Please click here to learn more about Liana Zavo. For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz.
ZavoMedia PR Group is a dynamic and results-driven public relations agency recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). We specialize in maximizing brand awareness for visionary founders and organizations, and we are globally recognized for our expertise in elevating personalities and inspiring audiences. With a deep understanding of the media landscape, we are dedicated to delivering strategic and impactful PR campaigns that help our clients gain recognition, credibility, and success in their respective industries. Our team of experienced professionals combines innovative strategies with personalized attention to ensure that every client receives the highest level of service and achieves their goals. Whether it's securing media coverage, building strong relationships with influencers, or crafting compelling narratives, ZavoMedia PR Group is committed to making a lasting impact for our clients.
