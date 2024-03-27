End to End Enterprise Solutions’ (E3S) Celebrates Space Flight Milestone

Esteve Mede, President & CEO of End to End Enterprise Solutions

E3S' Director of AI & Autonomous Operations, Mark Walker leads E3S' AI team of Jon Morris, Quentin Oswald, Brian Rey, Mark Jones, Ken Toomer and Federico Piatti who worked with NASA's ASL, to design, build, and test the ASTRA autonomous flight software & hardware.

E3S joined NASA Stennis Space Center, and Sidus Space, in celebrating the deployment of NASA Stennis’ first-ever in-space autonomous systems mission.

Successfully developing the autonomous software for the Sidus LizzieSat-1™ is monumental, and speaks volumes about the dedication, skill, and teamwork of each member of the E3S project team.”
— Esteve Mede, President & CEO of E3S
VIRGINIA, ALEXANDRIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End to End Enterprise Solutions, (E3S) joined project managers, NASA Stennis Space Center, and project partners, Sidus Space, in celebrating a new milestone on Monday March 4th with the deployment of NASA Stennis’ first-ever in-space autonomous systems mission.

The ASTRA (Autonomous Satellite Technology for Resilient Applications) hardware/software payload was transported to space on the Sidus Space LizzieSat-1™ (LS-1) small satellite, along with a handful of other payload riders. LS-1 was launched and deployed as part of the SpaceX Transporter 10 rideshare mission.

E3S' engineers, Mark Walker (also E3S' Director of AI & Autonomous Operations), Jon Morris, Quentin Oswald, Brian Rey, Mark Jones, Ken Toomer and Federico Piatti, worked in close partnership with the NASA Stennis Autonomous Systems Lab (ASL), to design, build, and test the ASTRA autonomous flight software and hardware launched on the LS-1 satellite. The E3S team leveraged decades of experience developing artificial intelligence (AI) and integrated system health management (ISHM) solutions to deliver an autonomous Vehicle Systems Manager (VSM) and two distributed System Managers that will be capable of monitoring the health and status of critical subsystems and the overall satellite.

Esteve Mede, E3S’ President and CEO, enthusiastically congratulated the team. He said, “What an incredible milestone you've all achieved! Successfully developing the autonomous software for the Sidus LizzieSat-1™ is nothing short of monumental. This achievement speaks volumes about the dedication, skill, and teamwork of each member of the E3S team involved in this project.”

NASA and E3S will realize another achievement when Sidus Space completes its primary objective, and the ASTRA team will fuse its understanding of the vehicle’s status with targeted mission objectives to autonomously operate the satellite.

Editor notes:

End to End Enterprise Solutions, LLC founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, managed together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. In February 2023, E3S established its AI division; and now specializes in Deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems that assist private and public-sector clients to manage and maintain their mission. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and cybersecurity. With a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. E3S also boasts proprietary services such as Singularity-IT™, a (FedRAMP certified) SOC solution and NIMBLE™ a low-code\no-code AI\ML digital twin development platform.

