Naropa University Launches Direct Admissions Program to Expand Access to Contemplative Education
We support eliminating administrative barriers to higher education, and this is an important step to welcome more learners, healers, and globally-minded thinkers to our university.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naropa University, renowned for its contemplative approach to education, announces the launch of its Direct Admissions program, aimed at removing barriers to entry for qualified students and simplifying the enrollment process. This initiative underscores Naropa's commitment to providing accessible and transformative education opportunities to all learners.
Direct Admissions facilitates a streamlined enrollment process for prospective students, ensuring a seamless transition into Naropa's contemplative learning environment. Through proactive admission, the university seeks to reach students who may not have previously considered a contemplative education.
"After recommendation by their home institution or an educational advocate, students learn about their admission and scholarship offers, and details on how to accept those," explains Kelly Watt, Senior Director of Admissions and Alumnx Relations at Naropa University.
The Direct Admissions program presents two pathways for eligible students: through Advocate Recommendation, where high school counselors, educators, and college faculty can endorse students; and via Institutional Partnership, wherein administrators can identify and nominate qualified students through secure file upload.
Students admitted through the Direct Admissions program will receive acceptance packs via email, including academic scholarship details, and a direct contact in the admissions office. They are guided through remaining requirements, and introduced to academic opportunities and campus resources. Naropa University's partnership with Common App further expands access to qualified high school seniors, with a focus on first-generation and low-income students. As one of the first universities to join this initiative, Naropa aims to welcome more learners, healers, and globally-minded thinkers to its community starting Fall of 2025.
"I am thrilled that Naropa University will be offering Direct Admissions to talented high school seniors," says Ann Marie Klotz, Vice President for Development, Enrollment & Student Success. "We support eliminating administrative barriers to higher education, and this is an important step to welcome more learners, healers, and globally-minded thinkers to our university.”
For more information about Naropa University and its Direct Admissions program, visit our website. For questions regarding the Direct Admissions pathway or to establish an institutional relationship with Naropa University, please contact Kelly Watt at kwatt@naropa.edu.
About Naropa University
Naropa University, nestled in Boulder, Colorado, was established in 1974 by Tibetan Buddhist teacher Chögyam Trungpa Rinpoche. Drawing its name and inspiration from the teachings of the 11th-century Indian Buddhist sage Naropa, this private university stands out distinctly among America's higher education landscape in its effort to integrate eastern wisdom with traditional western scholarship. Recognized as the pioneering force behind contemplative higher education and the start of the modern mindfulness movement, Naropa University is the sole institution to integrate a university-wide contemplative pedagogical approach. At Naropa, education transcends the ordinary; the institution embraces the entirety of its students—mind, body and spirit—augmenting traditional methodologies with practices like meditation. Since receiving its accreditation in 1986, Naropa University consistently upholds the exacting standards for quality and accountability set by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). Learn more at naropa.edu.
