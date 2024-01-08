Naropa University Launches Online Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Studies
Empowering Students for a Sustainable Tomorrow
Students develop their inner resources to engage the social skills needed to bring our world into awareness of food justice, economic equality, and preparation for climate change.”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naropa University takes a step towards enhancing accessibility and meeting the evolving needs of students by announcing its new online bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies. This innovative curriculum embodies Naropa's unwavering commitment to transformative education and aligns with the pressing concerns of the modern world.
This program provides opportunities for students to work with social systems change, conflict transformation and regenerative approaches to climate change and climate grief. Today's students seek preparation for climate disasters and economic collapse, and this program offers strategies to meet the demands of a changing world.
A Transformational Educational Experience
Launching in Fall 2024, the 39-credit online program offers a well-structured pathway for developing leadership skills and contemplative practice, as well as a deep understanding of eco justice, sustainability, and environmental philosophy.
Chair of the BA Environmental Studies Online program Stephanie Yuhas further explains, “Our program includes practical applications to create change at a local level, incorporate sustainability theories, and discover Joanna Macy’s work in environmental advocacy, which prepares students for a transition to the ’Great Turning’ from the industrial growth society. Students develop their inner resources to engage the social skills needed to bring our world into awareness of food justice, economic equality, and preparation for climate change.”
Curriculum Highlights
ENV 350e: Nature, the Sacred, and Contemplation
ENV 401e: Environmental Leadership Skills
ENV 363e: Indigenous Environmental Issues
ENV 411e: Science for Sustainability
ENV 355e: Environmental Justice
ENV 361e: Spiritual Ecology
ENV 370e: Environmental Philosophy and Ecopsychology
Adaptability and Student-Centric Learning
Complementing Naropa’s in-person curriculum, the Environmental Studies Online program embraces individual innovation, allowing students to tailor their educational experience to match their passions and career goals. With multiple facets focusing on Action, Contemplation, Justice, and Theory, students can choose specialized courses that resonate with their aspirations, all while nurturing a deep connection with the environment.
Aligning with Naropa's Mission and Values
At Naropa, we believe in empowering students to become compassionate, innovative leaders capable of addressing the world's most pressing issues. The BA in Environmental Studies Online curriculum mirrors this commitment by infusing coursework with contemplative practices, social responsibility, and mindful action. By fostering a deep understanding of the interconnectedness between humans and nature, Naropa equips students to make a meaningful impact on the global environmental landscape.
The online bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies is now accepting applications.
