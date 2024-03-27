Zeam Health & Wellness: A New Approach to Mental Healthcare Excellence
Announcing a new supportive health and wellness partnership between two industry leaders, Pacific Heartwood Wellness and Zeam Medical Group.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week marks a truly paramount development within the world of mental healthcare, as industry leaders Pacific Heartwood Wellness and Zeam Medical Group have announced a merger to create a new wellness service in Northern California. This new organization has been named Zeam Health & Wellness as a nod to the profound expertise and flawless reputations of both institutions within the mental healthcare space.
This announcement comes with plenty of excitement, as both Pacific Heartwood Wellness and Zeam Medical Group have bolstered a fantastic reputation within the world of mental healthcare due to their unparalleled commitment to their patients. And with decades of experience between both companies in the realm of contemporary mental and holistic healthcare, it will be thrilling to see the waves that this partnership makes in the field and advancements that will be made for their patients.
Located in Sacramento, California, Pacific Heartwood Wellness was founded with two philosophies: the strength to heal and grow lies within each individual (the heartwood) and the journey towards mental health is not about rigidity but fluidity (the Pacific ocean). Their unique approach to treating mental health combines these ideas to create a compassionate and supportive environment for their patients that meets them where they are in their journey, whether they are just starting out or are looking to take the next step forward.
With two locations in Folsom, California, and Roseville, California, Zeam Medical Group has served their community for many years as a leader in both primary care and mental healthcare. Their approach to mental healthcare combines compassion with science, offering a unique approach that is truly comprehensive and tailored to the individual needs of each patient. Through their multidisciplinary practice, they have been able to offer full-scope medical care to each of their patients, supporting them at each step in their life.
"In merging our strengths, we aspire to unite our expertise in the health and wellness space with unwavering compassion for our patients," says James Jung, Director of Psychiatry at Zeam Health & Wellness. "Within this partnership, each of us contributes a distinct perspective, igniting excitement for the journey ahead, both for us and our patients."
