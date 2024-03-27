Lao Author's Inspiring children's book "Noy's Journey to Belonging" and Lao Dream Dolls makes waves across the globe
Niphaphone Laura Robertson debuts children's book & Lao Dream Dolls, spreading hope, courage, & cultural awareness globally, fostering a sense of belonging.
I'm actually crying because I am so happy to finally own the beautiful Lao dolls!”ELGIN, ILLINOIS, KANE, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niphaphone Laura Robertson, formerly known as Niphaphone Sanavongsay, a visionary entrepreneur, author, and advocate for cultural diversity, proudly introduces her latest book, "Noy's Journey to Belonging," and innovative Lao Dream Dolls at a special event hosted at the Gail Borden Public Library.
The event held on March 16th, titled "Publish like a Pro," showcased Robertson's dedication to mentoring and inspiring aspiring writers. Featuring seven panelists whom Robertson has personally mentored and inspired, the presentation provided invaluable insights into the world of publishing and writing.
At the core of the event was the introduction of her latest book "Noy's Journey to Belonging," a captivating tale that resonates with readers of all ages, exploring themes of identity, belonging, and the power of resilience. Through the eyes of the character, Noy, readers embark on a transformative journey filled with hope, courage, and the importance of embracing one's heritage. Noy's journey resonates deeply with the author's own experiences, shining light on her resilience in overcoming bullying as a Lao refugee child on a quest to find belonging in a new home.
In a heartwarming twist, Robertson's former third-grade teacher made a surprise appearance at the event, marking a touching reunion after over 35 years. Moved by Robertson's journey from a Lao refugee child struggling to speak English to a successful author and entrepreneur, her former teacher expressed profound pride and admiration for her achievements.
The event unfolded with Robertson sharing her personal journey to becoming a published author and speaker, highlighting her desire for recognition of the beauty and resilience of her Lao heritage and rich history. This heartfelt message resonated deeply with the audience, who responded with praise and admiration.
Robertson's vision of creating a doll to complement her book character, blossomed into Lao Dream Dolls, gaining popularity across social media. With posts garnishing over 35,000 views and heartfelt comments, "after 40+ years we finally have a doll and book representing us!" "I'm actually crying because I am so happy to finally own the beautiful Lao dolls!", it highlights the excitement and need for Lao representation. Lao Dream Dolls feature handmade, authentic Lao silk attire, each one uniquely crafted. With hand-painted faces and flexible hands, they can be posed in your favorite Lao dance "fawn" position. Robertson's dolls and books are displayed at the Center of Lao Studies in California. At the launch, orders flooded in, with shipments reaching worldwide, even as far as New Zealand!
Robertson will continue to make appearances across the country, inspiring audiences with her message of hope, courage, and cultural pride.
Key upcoming appearances for 2024 include:
- April 25th: Guest speaker for the Asian authors panel discussion at Elgin Community College.
- April 26th: Appearance at the Lao Legends benefit concert at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, with proceeds supporting infrastructure projects in Laos and nonprofit organizations across the United States. VIP guests will receive complimentary copies of "Noy's Journey to Belonging."
- May 4th: Guest speaker for the GAT AAPI Summit 2024 at University of Georgia Gwinnett Campus, will hold a book signing and talk on May 3rd (location & time TBD).
- May 15th: Author's Panel for Asian American Executive Network (AAEN) "Asian American Author Series"
- June 22-23: Guest appearance at the 2nd annual Lao Food Festival in San Diego. For more information visit: www.laofoodfestival.org.
- August 10th: Special guest appearance at the LACM Launch Event in Madison Heights, Michigan
Niphaphone received a heartfelt invitation to return to Channing Elementary School as a guest speaker for the upcoming April general assembly. This represents a profoundly moving and emotional opportunity for her to recount her inspiring journey — from her days as a Lao refugee at the school to the remarkable path that has led her to where she is today.
For those interested in learning more about Niphaphone Laura Robertson's work or booking her for speaking engagements, visit www.laura-robertson.com. The Lao Dream Dolls can be found at www.LaoDreamDolls.com.
