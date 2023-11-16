Empowered by the TEAACH ACT: Lao Author Releases Children's Book "NOY'S JOURNEY TO BELONGING"
Lao author releases her most recent book, "Noy's Journey to Belonging," with a mission to address the scarcity of Lao literature in educational curriculums.
Through my work, I strive to shed light on the Secret War on Laos while highlighting the remarkable resilience, enduring spirit, and unwavering strength of the Lao community.”UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Lao author Niphaphone Laura Robertson (formerly Sanavongsay) has unveiled her latest literary work, "Noy's Journey to Belonging: A Quest for Courage," aimed at addressing the scarcity of Lao literature in educational curriculums. Inspired by the Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History (TEAACH) Act of Illinois, Robertson's mission is to promote cultural representation and educate others about the history of Laos.
Born a homeless Lao refugee, Robertson's personal journey reflects the resilience of the Lao community. Her third book, "Noy's Journey to Belonging: A Quest for Courage," is a testament to her commitment to empowering others through inspirational storytelling and advocacy for the inclusion of Lao history in school curriculums.
Antonio Ramirez, Ph.D., Associate Professor of History at Elgin Community College, praised Robertson's recent classroom visit, stating, "Robertson's presentation in my U.S. history course illuminated a little-known but crucial part of the American story. Migration from Southeast Asia to the United States has reshaped families, communities, and international relations. My students were fascinated by the history Robertson shared."
Recognizing the essential role of cultural representation in education, Robertson's book addresses the scarcity of Lao literature in educational settings. "Noy's Journey to Belonging" shares her experiences as a refugee child navigating assimilation difficulties and overcoming bullying in America. Through her resilience and pursuit of belonging, Robertson aims to empower readers and foster cultural understanding.
Highlighting the historical context, the Secret War on Laos, also known as the Laotian Civil War, occurred between 1964 and 1973, making Laos the most heavily bombed country per capita in history. Robertson's parents, like many others, carried the pain of their past, contributing to the lack of access to Lao history for younger generations. With her book, Robertson seeks to bridge the educational gap in Lao literature, shedding light on the untold stories of resilience.
Believing in the power of storytelling, Robertson stated, "Through sharing my personal journey as a Lao refugee and advocating for the inclusion of Lao history in schools, my mission is to promote cultural representation for the Lao community and educate others about our significant contribution to American history."
Aligned with the recent passage of the TEAACH Act in Illinois, Robertson aims to raise awareness about Laos and share powerful stories of resilience through her books. Proceeds from "Noy's Journey to Belonging" will contribute to funding resources to fulfill this educational mission.
Niphaphone Laura Robertson is available for school visits and speaking engagements, sharing her powerful story and educating students about the history of Laos. For more information or to schedule an event, please visit her website at www.laura-robertson.com or contact her directly at info@laura-robertson.com.
