Unlock the Secrets to Success in the Ever-Evolving Cannabis Industry with CannabizTeam's Comprehensive Salary Guide
Knowledge is power. CannabizTeam Staffing Announce 2024 Cannabis Salary Guide
Check out the new Cannabis Industry 2024 Salary Guide from Cannabiz Team staffing!”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannabizTeam Worldwide, the premier executive search and staffing firm specializing in the cannabis and wellness markets, has proudly presented the eagerly-awaited 2024 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide.
— Liesl Bernard
Marking the sixth installment of their national report, this comprehensive guide has established itself as an indispensable tool for both employers and aspiring cannabis professionals. It provides invaluable insights into the dynamic landscape of the industry, equipping users with the necessary information to successfully navigate the ever-changing cannabis sector. The guide is available at: https://cannabizteam.com/cannabis-salary-guide/
The detailed report covers vital aspects such as hiring trends within the legal U.S. cannabis industry, job projections extending through 2028, and national salary ranges for over 70 prevalent cannabis positions in the US.
Designed to serve the needs of both employers looking to make informed decisions and cannabis enthusiasts exploring career opportunities, this guide has proven to be an essential resource.
Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam, commented on the industry's resilience and potential for growth despite facing challenges such as layoffs and over-taxation. Bernard highlighted the anticipated reclassification of cannabis, the gradual expansion on the East Coast, and the growing societal acceptance as indicators of the immense potential awaiting to be harnessed. She noted, "We're only at the beginning of this exciting journey."
The salary ranges featured in the 2024 Salary Guide are based on CannabizTeam's proprietary salary data, comprehensive salary surveys, and meticulously curated independent research collected through the end of Q4 2023.
In an industry where knowledge is indeed power, the insights provided in the Salary Guide offer a strategic advantage for employers and employees alike, underscoring the guide's role as a key resource in the cannabis sector.
To access the ''full spectrum'' of information within the 2024 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide, visit: CannabizTeam.com/cannabis-salary-guide. The guide is available free at: https://cannabizteam.com/cannabis-salary-guide/
With thanks to our sponsors Benzinga and to Highly Capitalized for their continued support of our Salary Guide.
For media inquiries or further information, please email us at contact@cannabizteam.com
Mark Collins
HighlyCapitalized.com
+1 310-487-9173
email us here