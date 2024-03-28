Watch Human Capital with Liesl Bernard an online news show for Cannabis & Wellness only on HighlyCapitalized.com
Cannabis and Wellness Industry experts on talent and human resource management discuss the new trends in the emerging markets of cannabis and wellness.
Guests and experts from both the Wellness and Cannabis industries talk to Liesl Bernard about human capital!”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "Human Capital" with Liesl Bernard, a new online news show set to air bi-monthly on HighlyCapitalized.com, and dedicated to exploring the vital topic of human resources within companies, often referred to as "human capital."
— Liesl Bernard
Hosted by Liesl Bernard, a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the field, including an extensive tenure at Robert Half before founding CannabizTeam Staffing and Kalon Staffing, specializing in the cannabis and wellness industries.
The show aims to shed light on the critical role that human resources play in organizational success, covering a broad spectrum of topics beyond pay and salary. From scaling a company to navigating complex HR issues, Bernard and her guests will delve into the multifaceted challenges and opportunities facing cannabis, and also wellness businesses today.
In each episode, Bernard will engage with a diverse range of experts, executives, and thought leaders, facilitating insightful discussions on a variety of pressing HR topics. From talent acquisition strategies to employee retention techniques, from fostering diversity and inclusion to managing workplace conflicts, "Human Capital" promises to provide practical insights and actionable advice for viewers across industries.
Through remote and studio interviews, the show will offer a mix of personal anecdotes, industry trends, and best practices, all presented in a clear, factual manner and using plain language to ensure accessibility to a wide audience.
With Bernard's extensive expertise and industry knowledge, coupled with distribution on Highly Capitalized's web, newsletter and social media, the show will be reaching over 70,000 people.
"Human Capital" is poised to become an indispensable resource for anyone interested in understanding and optimizing the management of human resources in today's dynamic business environment.
Visit Kalon Staffing to stay informed about Kalon's and CannabizTeam.com future announcements.
About Kalon Staffing®
Kalon Executive Search is recognized as the premier Executive Search and Staffing firm, concentrating exclusively on the health, wellness, and beauty industries. The name "Kalon" is inspired by the wisdom of Ancient Greek philosophy, capturing the essence of inner beauty. The choice of name reflects their profound appreciation for the health and wellness domains.
In addition to Kalon Executive Search, their sister company, CannabizTeam Staffing, stands as the leading staffing company within the cannabis vertical. This partnership highlights their commitment to offering specialized staffing solutions across a broad spectrum of industries focusing on health, wellness, and natural beauty.
The firm excels in bridging top-tier executive talent with a variety of sectors within the health and wellness industry, as well as the burgeoning cannabis market. Whether the focus is on CPG, food and beverage, vitamins and supplements, personal care, organics, natural cosmetics, or cannabis-related businesses, Kalon Executive Search and CannabizTeam Staffing ensure comprehensive coverage.
Their dedicated recruitment teams are skilled in identifying individuals who not only have the required expertise but also embody the values of the client's brand. Their goal is to facilitate a seamless integration that promotes growth and success in both traditional and emerging markets.
Learn more about Kalon Staffing® at Kalon Staffing. Get in touch with Kalon at contact@kalonstaffing.com
Other news from Kalon: The CannabizTeam 2024 Salary Guide is out now.
