Oriel IPO Launches Enterprise Investment Platform
Oriel IPO unveils their Enterprise Investment Platform: Invigorating the UK's entrepreneurial scene and simplifying investment for UK taxpayersOXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxford, March 2024 – Oriel Investment Partnership Opportunities (Oriel IPO), an innovator in SEIS and EIS investment, announces the launch of its new platform. Providing a meeting space and investment hub for Entrepreneurs, Investors and Finance Professionals, the Oriel platform is live now.
Redefining the Enterprise Investment Landscape:
Traditionally, the SEIS and EIS schemes have been seen as the exclusive domain of the affluent. Oriel IPO is changing this narrative, emphasising that every investor - irrespective of their investment size - stands to benefit from the tax advantages offered by SEIS and EIS.
Startups will be equipped with the knowledge and tools to become eligible for investment and directly showcase their business to investors, while investors can discover opportunities based on their specific goals and investment size, safe in the knowledge that all companies they review are verified by Experian.
Accountancies and IFAs complete the core of the membership base, bringing every piece of the SEIS/EIS investment puzzle together and making it easier for all parties to benefit from government schemes that offer huge incentives for investors and lower outlay for entrepreneurs, but are still largely underutilised.
Platform Highlights:
● A more transparent and cost-effective membership platform versus alternative, often very costly, fund-raising specialists
● Entrepreneurs engage with a base of investors keen on supporting innovative projects
● Investors access a curated selection of vetted SEIS/EIS eligible opportunities, focusing on innovation and growth potential
● All companies verified by Experian
A Word from William Sinclair, Managing Director of Oriel IPO:
“Oriel IPO is our response to the cumbersome investment processes many entrepreneurs and investors face. By emphasising direct SEIS and EIS connections on our membership-based platform, we are striving to miss out middlemen and their costly fees. Our goal is to invigorate the UK's entrepreneurial scene and pave the way to a new era for UK investment.”
About Oriel IPO:
Oriel IPO, The Enterprise Investment Marketplace ©️, answers the market's need for an efficient, cost-effective platform that streamlines the SEIS/EIS investment process. By simplifying investment for entrepreneurs and facilitating tax relief for investors, Oriel IPO is ushering in a new era for UK investment.
