Pioneering UK-Based Carbon Registry to Debut at Innovation Zero 2023
UK Carbon Registry, the first STEM-focused registry, is set to launch at Innovation Zero event on May 23rd and 24th.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UK Carbon Registry, the first STEM-focused registry based in the UK and operating globally, is set to launch at the highly-anticipated Innovation Zero event, taking place at London Olympia on May 23rd and 24th.
Endorsed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and partnered with the UK government, Innovation Zero is the key platform for action and discussion on accelerating the journey to net-zero.
With a full global launch planned for Autumn 2023, UK Carbon Registry focuses on projects that utilise advancements in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) fields to deliver faster, more accurate carbon emissions reductions. The registry’s innovative project on-boarding system captures emissions project data in a user-friendly manner with maximum digital security and transparency.
The upcoming event is the ideal platform for the new registry to demonstrate how technology-driven projects, such as wastewater recovery and electric vehicle usage, can significantly reduce the time it takes to realise GHG emissions reductions.
Visitors to their stand will have the unique chance to see a working model of a water recovery system that can reduce water waste by over 50%.
"UK Carbon Registry is here to revolutionise carbon offsetting" said Robert Piper, Public Relations for UK Carbon Registry. "We’re proud to join this landmark event, aligning with our mission to facilitate rapid, measurable, and transparent emissions reductions."
Headquartered in London, UK Carbon Registry adheres to the robust legal frameworks of the United Kingdom that can help drive greater transparency and trust in the global carbon market. Already partnering with reputable financial, audit, and consulting institutions, Innovation Zero is sure to encourage further collaboration with like-minded people and organisations who can join forces to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Visit UK Carbon Registry at Innovation Zero (Stand D48) to learn more about their unique domestic and international approach to carbon management, and be part of the solution to climate change.
About UK Carbon Registry
UK Carbon Registry focuses on STEM-based projects that provide rapid, measurable, and transparent carbon emissions reductions. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and prioritising transparency, it aims to drive innovation in the carbon offset market and contribute significantly to the fight against climate change.
