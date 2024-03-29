Early Registration for CPCAL's Celebration XVIII: Navigating the Turbulent Waters of Divorce ends April 1

Attendees can learn about best strategies to elevate their practice and help families navigate complicated divorce issues from experienced professionals.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Practice California is excited to announce their upcoming Celebration XVIII , an annual event designed to educate and empower Collaborative Divorce professionals. This year’s celebration, called “Navigating the Turbulent Waters of Divorce,” will include a pre-conference presentation featuring special guests Gary LaMusga and his sons Devlin and Garrett. The family will discuss their famous 2004 case, which made it up to the California Supreme Court and set a major legal precedent for how to approach a divorce when one parent moves out of the state. 20 years after the fact, the LaMusga’s will explain how the case has impacted the children’s lives, and how divorce professionals should go about similar cases.Celebration XVIII will take place at Sonesta Redondo Beach hotel from April 26th to 28th, 2024 for CPCAL’s Celebration XVIII. Don’t miss out—the Early Registration Deadline is April 1st. Participants can secure exclusive discounted prices at Sonesta for the duration of the event.Attendees will have a chance to network with fellow divorce professionals throughout the conference. With 14 specialized interactive workshops, guests can gain insight on up-to-date collaborative divorce practices from accomplished divorce financial analysts, mental health specialists and attorneys. Participants can pick from a range of topics that can take their practice to the next level, including “Navigating Mortgages in Divorce,” “Marketing for (Dummies) Professionals with Skills in Other Areas,” “Why Knot? Estate Planning Opportunities During Divorce” and “Making Anger Your Ally.” The event is an excellent opportunity for participants to expose themselves to new perspectives on how to elevate their practice and help clients navigate the complexities of divorce.Collaborative Practice California is an interdisciplinary group including attorneys, mental health professionals and financial specialists dedicated to strengthening the Collaborative Practice community and educating Californians about more amicable ways to untie the knot.To learn more about CPCAL’s Celebration XVIII, visit www.cpcal.com