swivl and Storagely Announce Unit Connect: The Future of Effortless Self-Storage Rentals
swivl & Storagely launch Unit Connect, revolutionizing self-storage rentals with a faster & user-friendly process, boosting conversions & user experience.
Unit Connect transformed storage rental from a maze to a breeze. Fast, easy, and trendsetting—swivl and Storagely lead the way.”WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- swivl and Storagely Announce Unit Connect: The Future of Effortless Self-Storage Rentals
In an exciting development for the self-storage industry, swivl, the leading self-storage automation platform, has partnered with Storagely, the pioneer in online self-storage rental systems, to introduce a revolutionary new feature: Unit Connect. This latest innovation is set to transform the way potential tenants find and rent storage units by making the process significantly faster, more efficient, and user-friendly.
swivl, known for automating conversations with tenants and prospective tenants, thereby saving costs and growing revenue without compromising brand integrity, has taken a giant leap forward with Unit Connect. This feature enhances the rental journey by directly guiding potential tenants to the specific unit they're interested in, complete with all necessary details pre-populated. This eliminates the need for customers to navigate through multiple pages, thereby accelerating the rental process by more than four times compared to traditional methods.
Storagely, leading the charge in redefining the self-storage rental experience with its innovative online rental system, is proud to offer Unit Connect. Storagely.io has been at the forefront of creating a seamless, all-in-one self-storage website solution that significantly increases rental conversions, and with the addition of Unit Connect, the platform is set to offer an unparalleled rental experience.
Key Benefits of Unit Connect:
Speed Up Rentals: Unit Connect eliminates traditional rental roadblocks, enabling tenants to quickly find their ideal unit, thereby speeding up the rental process by fourfold.
Seamless Integration: This feature is designed to integrate effortlessly with existing facility management software solutions, such as SiteLink and storEDGE, ensuring a smooth transition and continuous operation for both storage facility operators and their tenants.
Enhanced User Experience: By directing prospective tenants to the exact unit they are interested in, Unit Connect significantly enhances the user experience on self-storage websites, making the rental journey effortless.
Boost Conversions: With a simplified and accelerated rental process, Unit Connect is proven to convert more leads into tenants, thereby increasing revenue and profitability for self-storage operators.
Stay Ahead of the Competition: By offering a streamlined and hassle-free rental experience, self-storage facilities equipped with Unit Connect will set themselves apart in a competitive market, attracting more customers and securing a leading position.
The partnership between swivl and Storagely, marked by the launch of Unit Connect, represents a significant milestone in the evolution of the self-storage industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience and operational efficiency, swivl and Storagely are poised to lead the market towards a more innovative and customer-centric future.
For more information about Unit Connect and how it can transform your self-storage facility, visit Storagely's website and swivl's platform.
About swivl:
swivl is the leading conversational AI platform in Self Storage, dedicated to streamlining operations and enhancing customer interactions through advanced automation technology. swivl's solutions are designed to save costs, increase revenue, and maintain brand integrity for self-storage facilities of all sizes. swivl’s platform resolves on average 80% of interactions, assisting 250,000 reservations across 3,500 self storage facilities.
About Storagely:
Storagely leads the self-storage industry with its groundbreaking online rental system, Storagely.io. As the most innovative all-in-one self-storage website solution, Storagely guarantees an increase in rentals through its user-friendly platform, setting a new standard for how self-storage facilities operate and engage with their customers.
