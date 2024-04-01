Fajita Pete's Adds Excitement to the Menu with New Chipotle Aioli Sauce
Available April 1 at select locations
Whether you’re dipping your fajitas, drizzling it over flautas, or spreading it on a quesadilla, our new Chipotle Aioli sauce promises to add a delicious kick to every bite.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fajita Pete’s, the beloved Tex-Mex eatery known for catering and delivering sizzling fajitas and authentic flavor across the country, is thrilled to introduce its latest culinary innovation: Chipotle Aioli sauce. The new sauce is imbued with smoky notes from chipotles, a subtle kick of spice derived from habaneros and jalapeños, and a delightful sweetness from onions, to create the perfect emulsion of spicy, sweet, and smoky.
— Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder and CEO of Fajita Pete’s
Fajita Pete’s development of their Chipotle Aioli sauce was a labor of love, evolving over months of experimentation and refinement. Using a meticulous blending process, Fajita Pete’s culinary team has ensured that this new menu addition meets their highest standards of quality. The “secret” of the sauce was discovered when the right amount of oil was blended into egg yolks to create the appropriate texture prior to adding in all the flavors – chipotles, jalapenos, habaneros, lime and love – to make the sauce truly delicious. Before finalizing the recipe, Fajita Pete’s conducted extensive testing at various catering events, where the response was overwhelmingly positive.
“As we refined our recipe at catering events, we noticed people returning to ask where they could buy our sauce. This fueled our determination to introduce it to the market,” said Pedro “Pete” Mora, founder and CEO of Fajita Pete’s. “Whether you’re dipping your fajitas, drizzling it over flautas, or spreading it on a quesadilla, our new Chipotle Aioli sauce promises to add a delicious kick to every bite.”
Fajita Pete’s Chipotle Aioli sauce will be available beginning April 1, at select locations, where it will be provided alongside the Every Day Deals menu, including Flautas, Tacos al Carbon, Burritos, Fajita Salad, Chicken Pico, and Quesadillas. Additionally, customers can order the sauce in any size (small to large) for their next date night or catering event. Looking ahead, Fajita Pete's promises even more exciting developments in its sauce lineup, with new flavors on the horizon.
In addition to the launch of its Chipotle Aioli sauce, Fajita Pete's recently celebrated two successful new market launches in Pittsburgh and Chicago. Exciting expansion plans are underway for 2024, with new locations coming soon to Puerto Rico and in Texas, in Westlake, Wichita Falls, Plano, and Kingwood.
About Fajita Pete’s
Fajita Pete's is a Houston-based "fresh off the grill" fajita concept focused on a simple menu with premium-quality, handmade menu items. Founder Pete Mora envisioned a better way to serve guests by focusing on catering, delivery and takeout, a model that has proven successful since 2008. Fajita Pete's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, the 2022 Fast Casual Movers and Shakers List, QSR's Best Franchise Deals for 2021, and was twice awarded first place at Houston's Fajita Festival. Fajita Pete's currently has 31 locations with 62 more locations awarded. For more information, visit franchisefajitapetes.com and follow Fajita Pete’s on social media for the latest news and announcements.
This press release is not an April Fool’s joke. It is seriously delicious.
