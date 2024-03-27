vTickets: Evvnt and vCreative Announce Reseller Partnership to Transform Radio Stations into Event Powerhouses
Radio is in homes, vehicles, and workplaces, making it the ideal channel for listeners to easily access locally ticketed events created by local venues and creators”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- vCreative, a leader in media workflow software solutions, has teamed up with Evvnt, the Events Commerce Platform 'ECP', to introduce vTickets through a strategic reseller agreement. This partnership unlocks new revenue streams for radio stations by enhancing ticketing and promotions opportunities via a suite of white-label ticketing, marketing, and discovery services.
This collaboration taps into a $16 billion ticketing and promotions industry, unlocking untapped revenue potential for local radio markets. vTickets, running on Evvnt's advanced event marketing platform, equips stations to effortlessly create and promote events, simplify ticket sales, pre-sell merchandise, track performance, and reach wider audiences with minimal effort via key features like:
Turnkey Solution: Easily launch branded ticketed events, and we share valuable consumer purchase data for insights into buying trends and data intelligence.
Local Connection: Utilize your community event discovery calendar as a full-service station website that not only promotes but also sells tickets for the events.
Boost Sales: Capitalize on radio’s extensive local presence and audience reach to generate income from every ticket sold.
Consultative Support: Receive comprehensive assistance for building and launching the ticketing service, including integration to your web domain.
This reseller partnership empowers vCreative to offer Evvnt's event marketing platform as part of its portfolio of solutions, providing clients with a comprehensive set of tools to enhance event visibility and engagement. By combining vCreative's industry expertise with Evvnt's innovative technology, clients can streamline event promotion across multiple platforms for maximum impact.
"The decision to partner with Evvnt to bring vTickets to our broadcast clients was an easy one because it aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that they can capitalize on,” said Mary DelGrande, CEO of vCreative. "Powered by the Evvnt platform, radio stations can effortlessly monetize ticketing and elevate their event marketing strategy for endless revenue potential, all while boosting audience engagement and driving valuable experiences for local communities."
“Radio is in homes, vehicles, and workplaces, making it the ideal channel for listeners to easily access locally ticketed events created by local venues,” said Richard Green, CEO and Founder of Evvnt, who shared in the enthusiasm by highlighting the power of radio in reaching consumers and connecting them to local events. "vCreative's reputation and client base are unparalleled in the radio community which creates the perfect partnership to extend our events commerce platform to the broadcasting industry. "
Request a demo at demo.evvnt.com/vtickets.
About vCreative
vCreative’s cloud-based workflow software eliminates disconnected systems and streamlines complex processes for radio, TV, network, and digital media companies, expanding creative and promotional revenue by saving time and empowering team collaboration from anywhere. Trusted by thousands, vCreative clients include: Audacy, TelevisaUnivision Radio & TV, Townsquare, Cumulus Media, Urban One. Visit vcreativeinc.com to learn more.
About Evvnt
Evvnt, the Event Success Company, stands as a leader in event marketing ticketing and discovery. Their comprehensive suite of tools empowers every event stakeholder, offering solutions for those launching their own events business, organizing events, or seeking the perfect event to attend. Book a demo for more information.
