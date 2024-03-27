Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to Give International State of the State Address

Gov. Hobbs at the 2023 International State of the State

March 28, 2024 at the Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs will deliver her International State of the State (ISOS) address as part of a program hosted by the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and Arizona Commerce Authority on March 28 at 6pm at the Phoenix Art Museum.

With close to 400 expected attendees, this sold-out event will illuminate Arizona's trajectory on the global stage, charting a course for international relations, trade, and cultural exchange. Attendees will engage with esteemed dignitaries, influential business leaders, and renowned policy experts, fostering dialogue, insights, and connections crucial to shaping Arizona's global future.

Following the keynote address, Governor Hobbs will join a panel discussion on Arizona’s Global Future with Consul General Sophie Hottat of Belgium in Los Angeles, Consul General Zaib Shaikh of Canada in Los Angeles, and Consul General Kenko Sone of Japan in Los Angeles.

“PCFR is dedicated to growing Arizona’s global prominence by providing forums that explore critical foreign policy issues and build enduring international connections,” said Luke Wenz, President of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations. “We’re delighted to welcome Arizona’s Governor Katie Hobbs and esteemed diplomats for a conversation at the International State of the State, where together, we will shape Arizona's global narrative.”

Now in its 19th year, the annual ISOS is an opportunity for Arizona’s leadership to look outward from metro Phoenix to the world in an examination of our state as a global partner. This year, the Governor’s ISOS address will be held in conjunction with the inaugural International State of the State Summit, taking place March 28 from 12-4pm at Thunderbird School of Global Management. Tickets are still available for the Summit. Learn more at pcfraz.org/isos.

About the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations

The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is Arizona's premier foreign affairs organization, dedicated to growing Arizona’s global prominence by providing forums that explore critical foreign policy issues and build enduring international connections. Learn more at pcfraz.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create – recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Learn more at azcommerce.com.