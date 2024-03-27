Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations Announces Inaugural International State of the State Summit

Inaugural International State of the State Summit Speakers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations (PCFR) and Arizona Commerce Authority will host Arizona’s first International State of the State Summit, bringing together a diverse array of experts, policymakers, and diplomats to explore key themes in global trade, security, and education. The Summit, taking place on March 28 from Noon-4pm at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management, promises insightful discussions and networking opportunities aimed at advancing Arizona's role on the international stage.

“PCFR is proud to announce Arizona’s inaugural International State of the State Summit," said PCFR President Luke Wenz. “This groundbreaking event underscores our commitment to fostering global dialogue and advancing Arizona's position on the world stage.”

The Summit's agenda features three panels:

1. Arizona's Global Ambassadors: Subnational Trade and Diplomacy

This panel will delve into Arizona's efforts to expand subnational trade and diplomacy, connecting the state to key markets globally. Elected officials from Arizona and foreign representatives will discuss strategies for enhancing business growth and economic prosperity. Panelists include Martine Biron, M.N.A. (Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Province of Québec), Arizona Representative David Cook (Chairman of the House Committee on International Trade), Arizona Representative Justin Wilmeth (Vice Chairman of the House Committee on International Trade), Brett Johnson (Partner at Snell & Wilmer LLP), Michael Georg Link (Coordinator of Transatlantic Cooperation at German Federal Foreign Office), and Wim Soheir (Science & Technology Counselor at Consulate General of Belgium).

2. Arizona as a Great Power Competition Hub

Experts from the defense, semiconductor, and critical minerals industries will highlight Arizona's pivotal role in enhancing U.S. national security and fostering global stability. The panel will showcase Arizona's contributions to safeguarding national and allied interests amid complex geopolitical challenges. Panelists include Jack McCain (CEO of Blue Sky Vantage), Paul Marsh (Arizona State Mine Inspector), Ryan Shaw (Managing Director of Strategic Initiatives at Arizona State University), and Caroline Lynch (Founder & Owner of Copper Hill Strategies, LLC).

3. World-Class Collaborations: Arizona's Universities Impact on Global Education and Development

This panel will explore Arizona's emergence as a global knowledge hub, focusing on its universities' contributions to international education and development. Panelists will discuss joint programs in areas such as international development, food and water security, and medical innovation. Panelists include Dr. Sharon Megdal (Director of the Water Resources Research Center at the University of Arizona), Dr. Keith Brown (Director of The Melikian Center at Arizona State University), Dr. Glen Goodman (Senior Director for Latin America at the Arizona State University International Development Initiative), and Steven J. Lester, M.D. (Medical Director of Mayo Clinic Discovery Oasis).

The Summit will also feature opening remarks by Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck (Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs), and a "Meet a Diplomat" reception, offering attendees the chance to network with dignitaries from different countries and explore avenues for potential collaboration.

The Summit is sponsored by Snell & Wilmer and The Lodestar Foundation.

For more information about the International State of the State Summit, please visit pcfraz.org/isos.

About the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations

The Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations is Arizona's premier foreign affairs organization, dedicated to growing Arizona’s global prominence by providing forums that explore critical foreign policy issues and build enduring international connections. Learn more at pcfraz.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona’s economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create – recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Learn more at azcommerce.com.



