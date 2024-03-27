Myotonic Dystrophy Market to Observe Impressive Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Evaluates DelveInsight

Myotonic Dystrophy Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Myotonic Dystrophy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Myotonic Dystrophy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Myotonic Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Myotonic Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Myotonic Dystrophy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Myotonic Dystrophy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report:

The Myotonic Dystrophy market size was valued approximately USD 100 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In August 2022, Arthex Biotech's primary investigational product, ATX-01, has been granted orphan drug designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation is specifically for the treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1), a severe, debilitating, and potentially life-threatening condition with no known cure or drug therapy under development. ATX-01 is aimed at addressing this unmet medical need in individuals with DM1.

In July 2022, The New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority has granted approval to Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. for its clinical trial application to initiate Phase I/II multiple ascending doses (MAD) clinical trials of DYNE-101 in individuals diagnosed with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), as confirmed by the company.

In 2021, the collective diagnosed prevalent cases of myotonic dystrophy (DM) across the Seven Major Markets (7MM) amounted to approximately 80,000. Among these cases, the United States reported the highest number, with over 29,000 cases. The EU4 and the UK countries combined accounted for nearly 38,000 prevalent cases, while Japan had over 12,000 cases in the same year.

Key Myotonic Dystrophy Companies: Design Therapeutics, Enzerna, Juvena Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences, Harmony Biosciences, AMO Pharma, Lupin, AMO Pharma, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, and others

Key Myotonic Dystrophy Therapies: DM1 program, ENZ-001, JUV 161, DYNE-101, AOC 1001, Pitolisant, Tideglusib, Mexiletine, AMO-02, DYNE-101, ENTR-701, and others

The Myotonic Dystrophy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that DM is more prevalent in adults (>18 years) than children (<18 years)

The Myotonic Dystrophy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Myotonic Dystrophy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Myotonic Dystrophy market dynamics.

Myotonic Dystrophy Overview

Myotonic dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle weakness and wasting, as well as various other symptoms affecting multiple organs and systems in the body. It is the most common form of muscular dystrophy in adults.

Get a Free sample for the Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/myotonic-dystrophy-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Myotonic Dystrophy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Myotonic Dystrophy

Prevalent Cases of Myotonic Dystrophy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Myotonic Dystrophy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Myotonic Dystrophy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Myotonic Dystrophy epidemiology trends @ Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology Forecast

Myotonic Dystrophy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Myotonic Dystrophy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Myotonic Dystrophy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Myotonic Dystrophy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Myotonic Dystrophy Therapies and Key Companies

DM1 program: Design Therapeutics

ENZ-001: Enzerna

JUV 161: Juvena Therapeutics

DYNE-101: Dyne Therapeutics

AOC 1001: Avidity Biosciences

Pitolisant: Harmony Biosciences

Tideglusib: AMO Pharma

Mexiletine: Lupin

AMO-02: AMO Pharma

DYNE-101: Dyne Therapeutics

ENTR-701: Entrada Therapeutics

Scope of the Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Myotonic Dystrophy Companies: Design Therapeutics, Enzerna, Juvena Therapeutics, Dyne Therapeutics, Avidity Biosciences, Harmony Biosciences, AMO Pharma, Lupin, AMO Pharma, Dyne Therapeutics, Entrada Therapeutics, and others

Key Myotonic Dystrophy Therapies: DM1 program, ENZ-001, JUV 161, DYNE-101, AOC 1001, Pitolisant, Tideglusib, Mexiletine, AMO-02, DYNE-101, ENTR-701, and others

Myotonic Dystrophy Therapeutic Assessment: Myotonic Dystrophy current marketed and Myotonic Dystrophy emerging therapies

Myotonic Dystrophy Market Dynamics: Myotonic Dystrophy market drivers and Myotonic Dystrophy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Myotonic Dystrophy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Myotonic Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Myotonic Dystrophy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Myotonic Dystrophy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Myotonic Dystrophy

3. SWOT analysis of Myotonic Dystrophy

4. Myotonic Dystrophy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Myotonic Dystrophy Disease Background and Overview

7. Myotonic Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Myotonic Dystrophy

9. Myotonic Dystrophy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Myotonic Dystrophy Unmet Needs

11. Myotonic Dystrophy Emerging Therapies

12. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Myotonic Dystrophy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Drivers

16. Myotonic Dystrophy Market Barriers

17. Myotonic Dystrophy Appendix

18. Myotonic Dystrophy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.