Arizona to Host 4th USMCA SME Dialogue in Phoenix, November 18–19

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arizona District Export Council (AZDEC) is proud to announce that it will host the 4th United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA) Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Dialogue on November 18–19, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The SME Dialogue is convened by the Office of the United States Trade Representative with the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Global Affairs Canada, and Mexico’s Secretariat of the Economy, and will be hosted this year by the U.S. Export Assistance Center Arizona and the Arizona District Export Council (AZDEC). This event provides an opportunity for SME stakeholders from the United States, Canada, and Mexico to engage in discussions with senior officials regarding regional trade and investment opportunities and challenges under the USMCA.

This year’s themes are: USMCA small business trade opportunities; SMEs in sports and tourism; SMEs and artificial intelligence and technology; and SME training and talent development. The SME Dialogue is a unique opportunity to explore strategies to strengthen regional economic cooperation, enhance small business opportunities, and promote trade within North America. On Tuesday, November 18, AZDEC will offer optional matchmaking for small businesses from the United States, Canada, and Mexico attending the SME Dialogue in Phoenix.

For more press inquiries please email info@azdec.org. Learn more at azdec.org/usmcasme.

