Arab America Foundation Announces 40 Under 40 Awardees--Class of 2024
Celebrating the Achievements of 40 Under 40 Awardees is a Testament to the Remarkable Talent and Dedication within the Arab American Community
These young professionals are catalysts for positive change, shaping a brighter future for us all”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Arab America Foundation announced their 40 Under 40 initiative awardees–Class of 2024. Forty Arab Americans from a variety of fields and disciplines were announced. Six judges from throughout the country reviewed the applications.
The awardees are Rana Abdelhamid, Roy Abdo, Samah Abukhodeir, Michael Ajami, Mohammad Aljamal, Nagi Alsubai, Melinda Antonious, Robert Asmar, Marwa Bakabas, Carl Hage, Lamiaa Daif, Reem Edan, Hebah El-Rayess, Mohammad Faraj, Joseph Gedeon, Amanda Ghannam, Wafa Ghnaim, Christina Haddad, Christina Hawatmeh, Mona Hussein-Yasin, Amal Issa, Dina Jazrawi, Khulud Khudur, Amera-Rime Lulu, Micheline Maalouf, Hannah Moushabeck, Anthony Mubarak, Heidi Naguib, Neshwa Rajeh, Mico Saad, Sara Maaiki, Sarah Shendy, Mohamed F. Sweify, Mohammed Tafesh, Omar Tarabishi, Alexandra Tarzikhan, Heba Tellawi, Lauren Yaldoo, Sara Yahia, and Maro Youssef.
40 Under 40 is a celebration of accomplished young Arab Americans. The program spotlights Arab American professionals in all fields, including education, law, public service/politics, non-profit, business leaders, entrepreneurs, engineers, medical professionals, artists, entertainers, writers, and media representatives. These young professionals have great achievements in the workplace and their communities.
“Celebrating the achievements of our 40 Under 40 awardees is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication within the Arab American community. These young professionals are catalysts for positive change, shaping a brighter future for us all,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.
All awardees are under 40, excel in their industry, and are engaged in promoting their heritage and culture to empower their communities and make a difference. The competition is open annually to all professionals who live and work in the United States and are of Arab descent.
The Arab America Foundation and its board are grateful for the leadership of the initiative’s coordinators, Nabelah Ghareeb and Elias J. Khalil, as well as the prestigious panel of judges.
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) (www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
