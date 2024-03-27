True American Spirit With Iowa Corn
American Premium Vodka Salutes Veterans in IowaDES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-growing divide between Democrats and Republicans, there is one brand that is making great strides in bringing America back together. American Premium Vodka will launch its new brand in Iowa with hopes of closing the gap in society by paying tribute to US Military Veterans and helping us all remember, “How Great It Is To Be American!”
American Premium Vodka, a Gluten-Free, Iowa Corn-Based spirit has teamed up with the American Legion & VFW for a nationwide fundraising campaign to donate a portion from every bottle sold to support Veteran Charities. APV President Mark Gus Scott exclaims, "I find it criminal that not one brand in the vodka market celebrates the greatness of America. As a Proud Son of the American Legion Pat Tillman Post #117, I could not stand by and allow a destructive element within our society to divide our country any longer!” Scott, who gained worldwide notoriety as a member of the #1 MTV rock group TRIXTER, speaks passionately about his alliance and hope for unity in the US. “The People of our country possess true American Spirit, as do the members of the VFW, American Legion and the people of Iowa. I urge all Americans to join me in celebration this month to wish a very Happy Birthday to the American Legion with the launch of American Premium Vodka in the Great State of Iowa!"
APV Co-Owner and Iowa Native Terry Cook notes, “American Premium Vodka is an ally in our relentless pursuit of fostering Americanism. The efforts we all make as members of the Legion breed something very special throughout our communities and pay tribute to real American heroes – Our Veterans!”
American Premium Vodka is available at Hy-Vee Grocery Stores, Fairway Meat & Grocery Stores, Central City Liquor, BDI, as well as Caffrey’s Sports Pub in Waukee, 1908 Draught House, Sully’s Irish Pub, Pelican Post Bar & Grille and Tuddy’s Tavern in W. Des Moines, Whiskey River in Ankeny, 1908 Draught House, Doc’s Lounge, City Smoke Shop & Liquor and The Lounge in Johnston, C’s Liquor in Spencer, Blank Golf Course, Waveland Golf Course, Truman’s KC Pizza Tavern in Des Moines, Echo Valley Golf Course in Norwalk, Terrace Hill Golf Course in Altoona and Jester Park Golf Course in Granger.
Chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization, The American Legion focuses on service to veterans, service-members and communities and evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. With nearly 2 million members and 12,000 posts in communities throughout the United States, the American Legion is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization raising over 90 million dollars annually to fund its extensive charity portfolio.
The words American Legion tie the whole together for truth, remembrance, honor, service, veterans affairs and rehabilitation, children and youth, loyalty, and Americanism. The Legion provides life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities in thousands of ways every day around the world. Help comes in the form of personal assistance, cash grants, donated goods, disaster relief, labor, networking, volunteerism and advocacy.
www.VFW.org www.AmericanPremiumVodka.com www.Legion.org
"Don't Ever Forget How Great It Is To Be American!"
