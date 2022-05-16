American Premium Vodka supports the American Legion
American Premium Vodka donates $1 from every bottle to the American Legion.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHOENIX—In the ever-growing divide between Democrats and Republicans, one brand that is making great strides in bringing America back together. American Premium Vodka has initiated a nationwide fundraising campaign to donate $1 from every bottle sold to support American Legion Veteran Charities.
American Premium Vodka launched its brand with hopes of closing gaps in society by honoring U.S. military veterans and helping us all remember, “How Great It Is, to be American!”
APV President Mark Gus Scott said, "I find it criminal that not one brand in the vodka market celebrates America.
“As a proud son of the American Legion Pat Tillman Post #117, I could not stand by and allow a destructive element within our society to divide our country any longer!”
Scott, who gained worldwide notoriety as a member of the No. 1 MTV rock group TRIXTER, speaks passionately about his alliance with the American Legion and his hope for unity in the United States.
“The people of our country possess true American Spirit, as does American Legion Pat Tillman Post No. 117 Commanders Steve Lackey and Art Jaramillo, American Legion Rider Presidents Don Long and Scot Sobieski, as well as me.
“I urge all Americans to join us in celebration to wish a very Happy Birthday to the American Legion with the launch of American Premium Vodka!"
The Official American Premium Vodka Launch Party was March 19 at the American Legion Pat Tillman Post No. 117 in Phoenix.
APV President Scott will conduct the Launch Party Tour of American Legion Posts across the country to raise money for veteran charities and in support of his new brand.
American Legion Pat Tillman Post No. 117 Commander Steve Lackey notes, “American Premium Vodka is an ally in our relentless pursuit of fostering Americanism. The efforts we all make as members of the Legion breed something special throughout our communities and pay special tribute to real American heroes—our veterans!”
Chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization, The American Legion focuses on service to veterans, service-members and communities and evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States.
With nearly 2 million members and 12,000 posts in communities throughout the United States, the American Legion is the nation's largest wartime veterans service organization raising over $90 million annually to fund its extensive charity portfolio.
The words American Legion tie the whole together for truth, remembrance, honor, service, veterans affairs and rehabilitation, children and youth, loyalty, and Americanism.
The Legion provides life-changing assistance and guidance for veterans, military personnel, their families and communities in thousands of ways every day around the world. Help comes in the form of personal assistance, cash grants, donated goods, disaster relief, labor, networking, volunteerism and advocacy.
