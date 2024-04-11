Announcement of IX Asia Index Advisory Committee New Member

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX ASIA INDEXES welcomes a new member to IX Asia Index Advisory Committee (“Advisory Committee”). Dr. Charleston SIN will be newly appointed as an adviser of the Advisory Committee, effective 1 April 2024. The Advisory Committee would like to welcome the new member.

After the new appointment, there will be 9 members in the Advisory Committee. They are

Mr. Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG (Chairman),

Mr. CHOW Hin Poon Hugh (Vice Chairman),

Mrs. Irene OL WONG,

Mr. Kevin LEUNG,

Mr. Mark Kwai Ching HO,

Mr. HO Hock Guan Samuel,

Mrs. Vicky CHAN,

Dr. Yuk-fai FONG and

Dr. Charleston SIN.

For more details about IX Asia Index Advisory Committee, please refer to the index committee section of the official website: https://www.ix-index.com

Mr. Kiatchai SOPHASTIENPHONG, Chairman of Advisory Committee, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Charleston SIN to our Advisory Committee. Our Advisory Committee comprises industry leaders and experts who provide invaluable guidance and strategic counsel to IX Asia Indexes. With Dr. Charleston's exceptional background, we are confident that he will make significant contributions to the success of IX Asia Indexes.”

For more details about Dr. Charleston SIN, please refer to Appendix 1.

~END~



Appendix 1

IX Asia Index Advisory Committee New Member

Dr. Charleston Sin

Executive Director

mCommerce Online Limited

Dr. Charleston Sin is Executive Director of mCommerce Online, an AI application company. Dr. Sin studied Innovation Management and received his PhD in Management Sciences at The University of Waterloo in Canada. Dr. Sin was Executive Director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Hong Kong Innovation Node. Prior to joining MIT, Dr. Sin held executive positions in research and development, product management, and sales and marketing at VMware, Cisco Systems, and Nortel Networks in the United States, Canada, Asia Pacific, and Greater. He is Professor of Practice in the Faculty of Business at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Adjunct Associate Professor of the Faculty of Business and Economics, and Part time Lecturer of Institute of China Business of the University of Hong Kong. He is a member of the Board of Director, and Chair of Entrepreneurship Committee of Cyberport Management Hong Kong.

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Asia Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 27 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.

IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It also won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade.

Website: https://ix-index.com/

About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index (“IXCI”) is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers “IXCI”, “IXBI”, “IXEI”, with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.