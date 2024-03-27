HOT QUBITS, COOL LOGIC - Diraq Makes Breakthrough Discovery, Operating Quantum Computers at 20X Warmer Temperatures

(Left to Right) Diraq's Andrew Dzurak, Henry Yang and Jonathan Huang develop advanced quantum computer cooling techniques

Advanced quantum computer cooling techniques developed by Australian startup Diraq could lead to more powerful, cost-effective & energy-efficient systems sooner

Harnessing the power of ‘hot qubits,’ these quantum computers will enable calculations far beyond the reach of supercomputers that exist today, enabling faster & more accurate predictions & analysis.” — Andrew Dzurak, CEO and Founder of Diraq