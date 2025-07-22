Top Executives from Airbus Ventures and Bullhound Capital Join Q-CTRL's Board of Directors

Nicole Conner, Partner at Airbus Ventures Per Roman, Managing Partner and Founder of Bullhound Capital

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q-CTRL, the global leader in quantum infrastructure software, today announced the appointment of two senior leaders to its board of directors: Nicole Conner , Partner at Airbus Ventures, and Per Roman , Managing Partner and Founder of Bullhound Capital. These new board members bring extensive experience in the aerospace sector and guiding growth-stage businesses to large-scale exits.Conner is an Airbus Ventures Partner based in New York City. She has been working with Airbus Ventures since 2017. Prior to joining the fund, she worked at several major law firms, including Arnold & Porter LLP and White & Case, where she advised domestic and international borrowers, lenders, and private equity funds primarily in aerospace and defense and oil and gas financing transactions.“We’ve long been excited about the opportunity for quantum sensing innovations driven by Q-CTRL to impact the aerospace sector,” Conner said. “The capabilities for GPS-free navigation enabled by their demonstrations of Ironstone Opal are - as one customer said - ‘one of the greatest game changers in aviation history’, and we’re excited to help ensure this technology lands in commercial and defense aviation. I’m excited to work with such a talented group that pairs technical expertise with creative thinking and a growth mindset.”Led by Roman, Bullhound Capital partners with founders to build category-leading technology companies, offering investment and advisory services. Since its launch in 2008, the firm has deployed over €1 billion and backed global leaders such as Spotify, Klarna, Revolut, Slack, ConnexAI, and EcoVadis."After 25 years building GP Bullhound, one of the world's foremost independent technology investment banks, and now leading Bullhound Capital, I have seen founders and companies driving meaningful innovative change,” said Roman. “Q-CTRL isn’t just at the crossroads of AI, quantum, and defense—they’re creating a new class of performance-enhancing infrastructure. It’s the foundation of a generational company, and I’m committed to supporting their journey."Airbus Ventures and Bullhound Capital were both leading investors in Q-CTRL’s recent record-setting Series B funding round “Q-CTRL is at an exciting stage where new experience in growth-stage business models and aerospace integration is key,” said Michael J. Biercuk, Founder and CEO of Q-CTRL. “Both Nicole and Per bring critical expertise to our leadership team as we move to build on our world-leading technical accomplishments in quantum navigation and quantum computing for enterprise. We’re proud of the team we’ve established and welcome Nicole and Per to our board.”About Q-CTRLQ-CTRL is a key player in the global quantum technology industry as a category-defining business for AI-powered quantum infrastructure software. Leading quantum computing hardware providers integrate its performance-management software with their superconducting and silicon-based platforms to deliver unprecedented capabilities to end users. The company’s global leadership in quantum sensing for defense and dual-use was featured in The New York Times. Q-CTRL also developed Black Opal, an award-winning edtech program that enables users to learn quantum computing quickly.Founded by Michael J. Biercuk in November 2017, Q-CTRL has assembled the world’s foremost team of expert quantum-control engineers, providing solutions to global quantum technology leaders, including Fortune 500 companies, startups, national research labs, and academic institutions. The company has international headquarters in Sydney, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Berlin, and Oxford.

