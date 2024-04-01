myDermRecruiter Launches Newly Expanded Job Board for Dermatology Support Roles
Elevate your practice's opportunities for talented dermatology medical assistants, office managers and more on the nation's largest dermatology job board.
This expansion reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive recruitment solutions tailored to the needs of dermatology practices.”WASHINGTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myDermRecruiter, the nation's leading recruitment firm specializing in dermatology, is excited to announce the launch of its newly expanded job board, which now includes an extensive range of critical dermatology support roles.
— Michelle Sullentrup
Since its inception in 2014, myDermRecruiter has been a trusted resource for recruiting top-tier dermatology physicians and advanced practice providers. With the nation's largest job board dedicated exclusively to dermatology professionals, myDermRecruiter has further simplified and streamlined the recruitment process for dermatology practices seeking talented support specialists.
This strategic move aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in various support positions within the dermatology field, including dermatology medical assistants, office managers, instrument techs, research coordinators, and more.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this service to both our valued clients and non-clients," said Michelle Sullentrup, CEO of myDermRecruiter. "This expansion reflects our commitment to providing comprehensive recruitment solutions tailored to the needs of dermatology practices with the ultimate goal of helping them drive success and deliver exceptional patient care."
By focusing solely on dermatology and maintaining an exclusive partnership with a leading solutions platform in dermatology education, myDermRecruiter has the audience, resources and connections to amplify the visibility of support opportunities to a targeted pool of qualified candidates. And with a user-friendly design and transparent pricing, building a database of talented potential hires is easy and affordable.
Employers can post opportunities for dermatology support positions online. Opportunities will be approved and go live within 48 hours upon meeting all posting guidelines. For more information, contact JobBoard@myDermRecruiter.com.
