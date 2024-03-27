New Add-in for Revit Makes Families and Views Easier and Faster to Find, Manage and Place
A new product from software creator, Axiom, allows Revit users to quickly search for — and find — Revit families and views.
The addition of views with large previews makes it easy to get at what you need right when you need it, speeding up workflows, and making life a little easier for Revit-users too.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new product from software creator, Axiom, allows Revit users to quickly search for — and find — Revit families and views. All the families and views matching the user’s search terms are displayed in a clean, simple list. From there, users can view the thumbnails of any of the families or views and place them in Revit. The primary emphasis lies in effortlessly locating the appropriate family or view while facilitating swift access to frequently used operations, thereby optimizing user efficiency compared to using Revit alone. According to Axiom, this release was built based on feedback from Revit users across a myriad of professions such as architects, mechanical electrical and plumbing (MEP) teams, and civil engineers.
Rick Sewell, Vice President for Technology at Axiom
Axiom, a leading provider of software for Revit®, AutoCAD™ and MicroStation®, announces the launch of its Family and View Studio™ add-in. According to sources within the development team at Axiom, this software resolves several problems and complexities that Revit users often experience with Revit families and views. With Family and View Studio, users find that working with Revit families and views is made significantly easier and more time-efficient. “This product provides powerful options for the user to control searches for terms that exist in the name, category, type, parameter name, or even parameter values of families,” said Rick Sewell, Vice President for Technology at Axiom. “The addition of views with large previews makes it easy to get at what you need right when you need it, speeding up workflows, and making life a little easier for Revit-users too.”
Axiom’s Family and View Studio was thoroughly beta-tested to ensure that it functions seamlessly within Revit. Not only is searching for and locating families and views within Revit easier, but Family and View Studio also allows the user to fine-tune exactly how to search, including locations and search criteria that Revit doesn’t search for natively.
“Recently, it became apparent that for many users, searching for Revit families and views can be tricky or cumbersome. We were determined to find a solution that would save everyone a lot of time and we did,” Sewell stated.
Family and View Studio also helps users by having Revit display only families and views that match specific search criteria. The criteria can also be set to search for families by category, family name, family type, parameter name, parameter value, or any combination of these options.
Sewell continued, “We’re proud of what our development team has created and the features in Family and View Studio will please Revit users everywhere.”
About Axiom
Axiom is a leading independent provider of productivity-boosting utilities for Revit, AutoCAD and MicroStation. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Axiom has been developing software for almost four decades. Axiom’s purpose is to help BIM and CAD professionals by understanding their needs and providing software that handles onerous tasks quickly and easily.
