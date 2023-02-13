New Add-in Makes Revit Families More Manageable for Users
When we attended Autodesk® University 2022, it became apparent that for many users, searching for Revit families can be tricky or cumbersome.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new product from software creator, Axiom, allows Revit users to quickly search for — and find — Revit families. All the families matching the user’s search terms are displayed in a clean, simple list. From there, users can view the details of any of the families, place an instance of one of their types, or edit a family right in Revit. The focus is on easily finding the right family and providing quick access to commonly used operations in ways that save users time compared to using Revit alone. According to Axiom, this release was built based on feedback from Revit professionals.
Axiom, a leading provider of software for Revit®, AutoCAD™ and MicroStation®, announces the launch of its Family Studio™ add-in. According to sources within the development team at Axiom, this software resolves several problems and complexities that Revit users may experience with Revit families. With Family Studio, users find that working with Revit families is made significantly easier and more time efficient. “This product provides powerful options for the user to control searches for terms that exist in the name, category, type, parameter name, or even parameter values,” said Michael Sexsmith, Vice President for Technology at Axiom.
Axiom’s Family Studio was thoroughly beta-tested to ensure that it functions seamlessly within Revit. Not only is searching for and locating families within Revit easier, but Family Studio also allows the user to fine-tune exactly how to search, including locations and search criteria that Revit doesn’t search for natively.
Axiom’s Executive Vice President for Operations, Oscar Albornoz, stated, “When we attended Autodesk® University 2022, it became apparent that for many users, searching for Revit families can be tricky or cumbersome. We were determined to find a solution that would make life easier for them, and we did.”
Family Studio also helps users by having Revit display only families that match specific search criteria. The criteria can also be set to search for families by category, family name, family type, parameter name, parameter value or any combination of these options.
Albornoz continued, “We’re proud of what our development team has created. I don’t want to give away too much at this stage, but let’s just say that there are additional features in the pipeline for Family Studio that will please Revit users everywhere.”
About Axiom
Axiom is a leading independent provider of productivity-boosting utilities for Revit, AutoCAD and MicroStation. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Axiom has been developing software for almost four decades. Axiom’s purpose is to help BIM and CAD professionals by understanding their needs and providing software that handles onerous tasks quickly and easily.
For more information, visit www.AxiomInt.com.
