Shibumi Unveils the Results of the 2024 Strategic Portfolio Management Benchmark Survey
Unlocking New Horizons in Strategic Portfolio Management
Access to data and strategic planning is crucial for business success. The 2024 SPM Benchmark Survey aims to empower organizations with insights to navigate initiatives and achieve goals.”NORWALK, CT, USA, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibumi, the leading SaaS platform for business transformation, recently released the findings of its 2024 Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) Benchmark Survey. The comprehensive survey, which gathered insights from industry leaders across various sectors, aimed to illuminate the practices, challenges, and trends shaping strategic portfolio management today.
— Bob Nahmias, CEO and Founder of Shibumi.
"We're at a pivotal moment where access to comprehensive data, coupled with strategic planning, is more crucial than ever for business success," said Bob Nahmias, CEO and Founder of Shibumi. "Through the 2024 SPM Benchmark Survey, we aim to empower organizations with the insights needed to navigate complex initiatives and achieve their strategic goals."
Key Findings Include:
Adaptive SPM Practices: A significant shift towards dynamic strategic planning, highlighting the need for agility in responding to market changes.
Rising Tech Influence: Increased adoption of AI and analytics in SPM, with Shibumi's platform at the forefront of enabling these advancements for better decision-making and operational efficiency.
Focus on Strategic Alignment: Organizations prioritize initiatives that offer high value and align with long-term goals, demonstrating improved alignment between strategy and execution.
Persistent Challenges: Despite progress, challenges in resource allocation, benefits realization, and cross-functional collaboration persist, presenting opportunities for further enhancements in SPM processes.
The full survey report, "Strategic Portfolio Management: Benchmarking Success for 2024," is now available for download on Shibumi's website. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the survey findings, expert commentary and practical guidance for organizations looking to advance their strategic portfolio management practices.
###
About Shibumi.com:
Shibumi helps organizations deliver significantly higher value from their strategic program and transformation investments. Built for the transformation needs of CTOs, CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives, our solutions apply to the full lifecycle of program and initiative portfolios across any industry. Whether the focus is on cost transformation, continuous improvement, operational excellence, or digital transformation, Shibumi's cutting-edge Strategic Portfolio Management software platform leads the way. Established in 2012, Shibumi has earned the trust of over 100 Fortune 1000 clients and 8 of the top 10 advisory firms globally. Together, we manage more than 80,000 initiatives, delivering over $100 billion in business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/
Media Contact
Kristen Diamond
Shibumi.com Inc.
Kristen.diamond@shibumi.com
Kristen Diamond
Shibumi Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Unlock the Future of Strategic Portfolio Management with Shibumi's 2024 Insights & Benchmark Report