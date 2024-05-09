Shibumi Launches Shibumi University - Tailored Learning for Mastering Shibumi Software
Shibumi launches Shibumi University, an online platform offering courses and certifications to master Shibumi software, available today.
Shibumi University offers everything from quick, practical courses to comprehensive certifications. It is essentially everything you need to master the Shibumi Platform.”NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibumi is proud to introduce Shibumi University, an online learning platform tailored for Shibumi customers and partners. This initiative is set to change how teams interact with our technology, empowering them to be skilled and autonomous in leveraging the Shibumi platform.
— Theresa Neaton, Enablement Director
Starting today, users can enroll in any foundational courses offered by Shibumi University. Soon, the platform will expand to include an App Admin Certification Program featuring 18 targeted courses. Each course is complemented by hands-on exercises and supported by an accompanying Training App that promotes skill development through practical application. The culmination of these courses will be a Certification Exam, ensuring proficiency and expertise in the Shibumi platform.
" We are thrilled to provide our customers and partners with this elevated learning system,” said Kim Lewis, Chief Product Officer of Shibumi. "While we are always here for hands-on support, empowering our ecosystem brings the power to their control."
Theresa Neaton, Shibumi's Enablement Director, also commented on the significance of this launch: "Shibumi University offers everything from quick, practical courses to comprehensive certifications. It is essentially everything you need to master the Shibumi Platform."
Shibumi University represents a significant step forward in providing accessible, effective, and comprehensive training for all levels of users, ensuring that every partner and customer can achieve and exceed their operational goals with Shibumi products.
About Shibumi.com:
Shibumi helps organizations deliver significantly higher value from their strategic program and transformation investments. Built for the transformation needs of CTOs, CFOs, EPMOs and operations executives, our solutions apply to the full lifecycle of program and initiative portfolios across any industry. Whether the focus is on cost transformation, continuous improvement, operational excellence, or digital transformation, Shibumi's cutting-edge Strategic Portfolio Management software platform leads the way. Established in 2012, Shibumi has earned the trust of over 100 Fortune 1000 clients and 8 of the top 10 advisory firms globally. Together, we manage more than 100,000 initiatives, delivering over $100 billion in business value. Learn more at https://shibumi.com/
