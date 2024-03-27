Wireless Innovation Forum Launches “Beyond the Radio Dial” Highlighting the Role Radio Spectrum Plays in Daily Life
Weather forecasting, climate, radar, GPS and more to be explored with industry experts in new video podcast
From reheating food in their microwave oven, to navigating by map apps, to traveling by plane, to being forewarned of impending storms, we rely on the radio spectrum for so much more than we realize”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) is pleased to announce the launch of a new video podcast about spectrum, titled “Beyond the Radio Dial.” The series addresses the role that the radio spectrum plays in everyday life. The title alludes to the familiar FM or AM radio dial and what lies beyond either end of the frequencies on that dial, although frequencies within the dial may occasionally be addressed too.
“Most people don’t realize how much they rely on radio spectrum for so many things that they do,” according to podcast host Dr. Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead at Google and the WInnForum’s Chief Technology Officer. “From reheating food in their microwave oven, to navigating by map apps, to traveling by plane, to being forewarned of impending storms, to wireless heart monitoring, we rely on the radio spectrum for so much that it’s impossible to quantify.”
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s (NTIA’s) recently-released National Spectrum Strategy calls for greater public awareness of the importance of the radio spectrum. Under Pillar 4 of the strategy, NTIA seeks to “improve the public’s understanding of radio frequency spectrum and raise awareness of its role in everyday life.” Beyond the Radio Dial is directly responsive to this objective.
Beyond the Radio Dial’s first episode explores the role that radio spectrum plays in weather and climate observation and measurement, with Prof. Al Gasiewski of the University of Colorado. Upcoming episodes include explorations into radar, GPS, radio astronomy, medical devices, and more.
Episodes can be found here: https://www.WirelessInnovation.org/Beyond-the-Radio-Dial and are available for free.
If you have a topic request, please contact Forum Communications Director and podcast producer Stephanie Hamill at Stephanie.Hamill@WirelessInnovation.org.
