HealthONE and Galen College of Nursing Announce Plans For New Campus in Aurora, Colorado
Nursing Education Facility to Help Answer Need For New NursesAURORA, CO, U.S., April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthONE and Galen College of Nursing have officially announced plans to open a future campus in Aurora, a suburb of Denver, Colorado.
Aimed at addressing the area’s growing need for skilled nursing professionals, the Aurora campus will offer a 3-Year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program alongside a 2-Year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN). These programs are tailored to meet the needs of aspiring nurses, helping them enter the workforce well-prepared and practice ready.
According to a recent study, there will be an estimated 200,000-450,000 shortage of nurses in the U.S. by 2025, influenced by increased demand from an aging population, more nurses leaving the profession and the inadequate supply of graduates from nursing schools. With a mission focused on expanding access to nursing education, Galen is committed to bolstering the new-to-nursing pipeline, which is critical to healthcare.
"We are delighted to extend our reach into Aurora, furthering our mission to offer quality nursing education in regions where it’s needed most," said Mark Vogt, CEO of Galen. "Our state-of-the-art facility, combined with our proven curriculum, will help ensure that our graduates are equipped with the skills needed to excel in the evolving world of patient care."
Located at 3190 S Vaughn Way, the campus will feature modern resources from advanced patient simulation laboratories to classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning – creating a unique hands-on learning experience. Galen’s student support model has helped more than 30,000 graduates enter the profession over the last three decades.
“We are eager to work with Galen to welcome more passionate people into the nursing profession to care for Coloradans. Many of the communities we serve are among the fastest growing in the nation, and it’s critical that we ensure access to nursing education as we continue to meet the changing healthcare needs in the state and beyond,” said Jennifer Broekema, Vice President of Clinical Education at HealthONE. “Galen’s commitment to graduating well-prepared nurses is evident in their outcomes; their presence in the Denver-metro area will help us nurture the pipeline of new nurses and provide additional continuing education options to the thousands of nurses and clinicians already serving patients.”
The inaugural term at the Aurora campus begins July 8, 2024, and enrollment for the ADN and BSN programs is now in progress.
Galen also offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. For additional information or to schedule an admissions appointment, call 877-233-7040 or visit galencollege.edu
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 14 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company, two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company, and HealthONE was honored by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE network, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, HealthONE Healthcare at Home and Hospice & Family Care, behavioral health and wellness services, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides broad critical care air and ground transportation. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $400M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact to the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: https://www.healthonecares.com/about-us/community-impact.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 13,000 students on its campuses in 20 enrolling campuses across 10 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.
###
Steve Harris
Galen College of Nursing
+1 859-248-9896
email us here