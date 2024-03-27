Meet the Low Carbon Organization Making International Waves in Washington D.C.

Fernando C. Hernandez, the SFLCT's Chairman, along with Chris Thomson, who is Scotland’s Minister Counsellor and Head of the Scottish Government in the U.S. Fernando C. Hernandez with Clara Cargile, who is the Legislative Director for Congressman August Pfluger

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT), a non-profit organization dedicated to globally advancing the energy transition with low carbon technologies, has concluded key engagements in the U.S. with notable representatives from the Scottish and U.S. governments. This builds on the SFLCT's success in forming South America's first Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) legislation with the Brazilian government. Importantly, the SFLCT (since 2023) has directly engaged the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in various countries to advance this legislation.

Fernando C. Hernandez, SFLCT’s Chairman of the Board, comments, “Expanding our international presence in Washington, D.C., in a non-partisan manner is crucial, as reaching net zero is truly a global effort, as we have experienced with the DOE. For this reason, it was fantastic to meet with Chris Thomson, who is Scotland’s Minister Counsellor and Head of the Scottish Government in the U.S.

During our meeting we actionably discussed how Scotland continues to develop an array of technologies—to meet net zero targets—for example, by way of CCS, hydrogen, renewables, geothermal, and sustainable fuels. We also explored internationalizing these technologies and assessed the impact it can have for Scotland and the world. Chris' comprehensive understanding of technology and energy can greatly serve as a catalyst for driving forward the energy transition.”

Hernandez's appointment by Scotland’s longest-serving First Minister as a Business Ambassador to Scotland (GlobalScot) in the energy sector bolsters the SFLCT and Scottish Government's organic interaction.

Moreover, Hernandez met with Clara Cargile, the Legislative Director for Congressman August Pfluger, who serves in the U.S. government’s House of Representatives. During their meeting, Hernandez and Cargile discussed the House Energy Action Team (HEAT) initiative, of which Pfluger is the Chairman. This initiative provides education on energy policy that empowers domestic energy producers and utilizes an all-of-the-above energy strategy. Hernandez adds, “At the SFLCT we deeply believe that such a strategy should be deployed not only in the U.S. but abroad as well, which we term the energy basket, whereby we do not pit one form of energy against another. Notably, it was very impactful to see Cargile having a key grasp on energy policy as we discussed an array of low carbon technologies and their pronounced implications in the U.S. We had a key dialogue on how natural gas is being harnessed to abate flaring by

utilizing it in a circular manner during land-based drilling operations.”

Emil Peña, a member of the SFLCT's advisory board, coordinated and guided this meeting, lending credibility and key experience to the SFLCT's increased involvement with the U.S. government, given that Emil previously served as Deputy Assistant Secretary at the DOE. The foregoing builds on the SFLCT’s involvement with the DOE, specifically the CCS legislation with the Brazilian government. Lastly, the SFLCT prioritizes establishing international relationships throughout the energy and low-carbon value chains to create integrated net zero solutions. This applies not only to governments, but also to societal stakeholders, non-profit organizations, the commercial sector, and academic institutions.