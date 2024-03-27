InventionHome® Inventor Creates Large Scale Firefighting Hose to Help Prevent Environmental Damage from Wildfires
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kaprizare of Pittsburgh, PA is the creator of the Sprinkler Fire Hose, a modified fire hose with pressurized sprinkler holes integrated into the top half of the hose body. The hose can be installed around the perimeter of an area susceptible to wildfires, allowing water to be quickly dispersed over larger areas to help reduce and extinguish the effects of the fire.
The hose device acts as a fire breaker and can spray water more efficiently when compared to a traditional fire hose, saving time putting out fires and saving money on water usage.
The hose body can be constructed using a durable plastic canvas material, configured as a long broad fire hose with ring holes throughout. Users can connect the hose to a water pump and water source. Inside the fire hose is a long sliding valve that is adjusted. It can be closed when filling in the fire hose with water and slid to open when starting the sprinkler, using the valve switch. Anchors are placed on the side of the fire hose to hold down the sprinkler fire hose due to pressure from the water pump.
The sprinkler fire hose is placed around the source of fire and filled with water. The valve switch is used to open the holes in the fire hose, starting the spraying of water with pressure from the water pump. It sprinkles water high towards the fire and stops the fire. Ultimately, the system saves considerable time and effort when fighting wildfires, offering a much more efficient method of water dispersal over large environmental areas.
Firefighting equipment is a versatile market globally, and wildfire fighting equipment is a specialized segment within this broader emergency response industry. Regions prone to wildfires, such as certain parts of the United States, Australia, Canada, and Mediterranean countries, have a consistent demand for firefighting equipment. Wildfire fighting equipment encompasses a range of tools and gear designed specifically for combating wildfires, including but not limited to, fire-resistant clothing, hand tools for clearing vegetation, specialized vehicles, communication devices, and water pumps.
This market is constantly advancing due to the development of new technology. Furthermore, with increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the impact of wildfires on ecosystems, there is a growing emphasis on eco-friendly firefighting solutions. Products like the Sprinkler Fire Hose offer a versatile and environmentally friendly option for helping extinguish wildfires. This product can help prevent significant damage and would be a valuable asset to the industry.
Kaprizare filed its Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to license the patent rights to its Sprinkler Fire Hose product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sprinkler Fire Hose can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com