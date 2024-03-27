Omnisend launches Product Reviews feature
Starting April 23, merchants will be able to collect & highlight product reviews alongside their emails, SMS, and push notifications – all under one platformCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnisend, an omnichannel marketing platform tailored for ecommerce business needs, has just introduced Product Reviews, its latest marketing feature. It will become available for Shopify merchants on April 23, 2024.
On May 6, 2024, the Product Reviews app will be removed from Shopify. Omnisend’s new Product Review feature will let online businesses collect and manage customer reviews alongside their emails, SMS, and push notifications using one powerful platform that is specifically tailored to their ecommerce marketing needs.
Customer reviews continue to be an integral part of ecommerce marketing – according to a survey performed in 2023, nine in ten customers consider reviews before making a purchasing decision.
“Reviews give brands insights on customer satisfaction and provide valuable feedback, which helps to develop services or products. Furthermore, they are an integral part of making a first impression to a new customer, especially in the ecommerce world, where businesses don't have an opportunity to meet their clients in person,” says Jaunius Danielius, Director of Product at Omnisend. “We want merchants to have these insights and marketing capabilities seamlessly integrated under one platform, alongside other powerful marketing tools such as email and SMS, forms and push notifications.”
Omnisend’s Product Reviews will allow businesses to:
** Automatically collect reviews with email and SMS workflows
** Group customers based on their review ratings to reach them more effectively
** Offer discounts and other incentives to encourage more customer reviews
** Give shoppers the confidence they need to buy by showing top review quotes and ratings
** Import existing reviews and see review data within Omnisend
** Attract traffic and improve SEO with product ratings that are visible in Google search results
If you want to be among the first to try the new feature, join the waiting list here:
About Omnisend
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more—all without the exaggerated cost.
“Great marketing needs to be expensive” is a myth that 100,000+ Omnisend customers are busting every day by growing their businesses with email and SMS marketing
