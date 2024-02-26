How Email & SMS Marketing Performed in 2023 & One Emerging Channel to Keep an Eye on
Email, SMS, and web push marketing sees record sends, engagement, and ordersCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a year featuring record sends across all three channels, consumers placed more orders from email, SMS, and web push message marketing than ever before, a new ecommerce marketing report shows, with automated messages being a major contributing factor in consumer purchasing.
Automated email generated 41% of all email orders, automated SMS generated 26% of all SMS orders, and automated push messages generated 21% of all push orders — all while accounting for a small fraction of total sends.
These findings are part of Omnisend’s Email, SMS, and push marketing statistics for ecommerce 2024 report. The yearly research analyzed 23 billion marketing emails, 175 million SMS, and 266 million web push messages sent by Omnisend merchants in 2023 and uncovered insights into the evolving landscape of email, SMS, and push message marketing.
The report also showed consumers' positive attitudes toward SMS and web push messages. Brands sent 58% more SMS campaigns and 107% more automated SMS, resulting in 108% more orders year-over-year. Ecommerce merchants sent more than a quarter of a billion push messages in 2023, a 28% increase from 2022.
By using these two channels, brands were able to grow. In 2023, brands using Omnisend SMS and web push messages generated half of a million orders with an average order value of $93. That’s the equivalent of $47 million that would have been up for grabs for either a competitor to scoop up or to recapture via more expensive marketing channels.
“We know that email is a channel shoppers seek out and trust, and that’s why it provides companies of all sizes a higher ROI than most others,” says Greg Zakowicz, Ecommerce Marketing Expert at Omnisend. “But ignoring or not fully utilizing channels like SMS and push messages will ultimately hurt their growth. SMS isn't annoying. It’s now a must for brands. And while web push messages may be newer, think of them like SMS only a few years ago. Brand using them will have the advantage both now and later.”
Other highlights from the report include:
Email Marketing and Industry Verticals:
** Brands sent 32.8% more campaign emails YoY, resulting in a 17.4% increase in orders.
** Email metrics remained strong. The open rate was 25.13%, an increase of 9.5%. The click rate was 1.49%, an increase of 21.4%. The conversion rate was 0.07%, only slightly decreasing from 0.08% in 2022.
** Automation is on the rise. Brands sent 78.7% more automated emails YoY. Compared to campaign emails, automated emails' open rate increased by 67.4%, the click rate increased by 259.2%, and the conversion rate increased by 2711%.
** Automated emails generated 41.4% of all email orders while accounting for only 2.5% of emails sent.
** One in three (36%) of people who clicked on an automated email went on to make a purchase. It’s even higher for welcome (56%) and cart abandonment (45%) emails.
** The games, arts & entertainment, and health & wellness industries had the highest conversion rate of any vertical, ending the year at 0.18%.
SMS Marketing
** Without SMS and push messages, ecommerce brands would have left nearly half of a million orders on the table in 2023.
** SMS campaign sends increased by 57.9% and automated sends increased by 106.8% YoY, resulting in a 108% increase in orders.
** SMS sends increased 308.9% on Cyber Monday and generated 221.9% more orders YoY.
** Automated SMS generated 26.3% of all SMS orders and 13.1% of sends.
Push Message Marketing
** Brands sent 266 million push messages in 2023, a 28% increase in sends YoY.
** Compared to campaigns, automated push messages saw a 71.2% increase in open rate, a 224.7% increase in click rate, and a 911.6% increase in conversion rate.
** Automated push messages generated 21.2% of all push orders and 2.9% of sends
Read the full Email, SMS, and push marketing statistics for ecommerce 2024 report for more insights.
