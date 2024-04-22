Leading Asset, Facilities & Maintenance Management Solution, Infraspreak, Continues Trust In Comparesoft & Renews
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its cutting-edge and user-friendly asset, facilities and maintenance management system, Infraspeak is a flexible, intelligent and collaborative platform that has helped over 900 leading facility management and maintenance operations. The company has built a technology-driven management platform that efficiently handles work orders, preventive maintenance, asset management, and inventory control, and which reflects its focus on optimising operations and improving the user experience. This dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction underscores Infraspeak's ongoing pursuit of excellence in delivering comprehensive, intuitive maintenance management solutions.
Infraspeak's dedication to superior service is evident in its commitment to revolutionising the maintenance management industry. Their innovative solutions cater to many leading companies such as Siemens and Penguin FM. Infraspeak also stands out for its data-driven, mobile-first approach. This significantly enhances team productivity, optimises asset performance, and ensures compliance with regulations such as health and safety standards. The company is recognised for its rapid implementation, ease of use, and seamless integration capabilities with various systems and technologies, supporting over 100 integrations.
Comparesoft, distinguished for its fusion of AI and human insight, delivers an efficient approach for companies to select software solutions. This ad-free platform is tailored to meet specific business requirements. Prestigious clients like Transport for London, Barclays, The NHS, and BAE Systems are among the 19,000 businesses that have experienced the advantages of Comparesoft's offerings.
Reflecting on the renewed collaboration, Rui Santos Couto, the VP of Marketing and Growth at Infraspeak, remarked, "Our partnership with Comparesoft has consistently yielded positive results. The synergy between our two companies has been instrumental in connecting us effectively with potential users, particularly those who are just beginning their software selection journey. The renewal of our partnership with Comparesoft stands as a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to ongoing development and expansion."
Prasanna Kulkarni, the Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented, "Working with Infraspeak has been a remarkable experience. The sophisticated features and user-focused interface of Infraspeak make it a fantastic choice for clients in need of asset, facilities and maintenance management software through our platform. We are excited to maintain and grow our collaboration with Infraspeak.”
Both Comparesoft and Infraspeak anticipate significant mutual advantages from their ongoing collaboration.
Comparesoft is supported by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.
Charlie Green
Infraspeak's dedication to superior service is evident in its commitment to revolutionising the maintenance management industry. Their innovative solutions cater to many leading companies such as Siemens and Penguin FM. Infraspeak also stands out for its data-driven, mobile-first approach. This significantly enhances team productivity, optimises asset performance, and ensures compliance with regulations such as health and safety standards. The company is recognised for its rapid implementation, ease of use, and seamless integration capabilities with various systems and technologies, supporting over 100 integrations.
Comparesoft, distinguished for its fusion of AI and human insight, delivers an efficient approach for companies to select software solutions. This ad-free platform is tailored to meet specific business requirements. Prestigious clients like Transport for London, Barclays, The NHS, and BAE Systems are among the 19,000 businesses that have experienced the advantages of Comparesoft's offerings.
Reflecting on the renewed collaboration, Rui Santos Couto, the VP of Marketing and Growth at Infraspeak, remarked, "Our partnership with Comparesoft has consistently yielded positive results. The synergy between our two companies has been instrumental in connecting us effectively with potential users, particularly those who are just beginning their software selection journey. The renewal of our partnership with Comparesoft stands as a clear indicator of our unwavering commitment to ongoing development and expansion."
Prasanna Kulkarni, the Founder and Product Architect of Comparesoft, commented, "Working with Infraspeak has been a remarkable experience. The sophisticated features and user-focused interface of Infraspeak make it a fantastic choice for clients in need of asset, facilities and maintenance management software through our platform. We are excited to maintain and grow our collaboration with Infraspeak.”
Both Comparesoft and Infraspeak anticipate significant mutual advantages from their ongoing collaboration.
Comparesoft is supported by Blackfinch Ventures and Mercia Fund.
Charlie Green
Comparesoft
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube