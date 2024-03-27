Eggs-Ordinary Waste – Data Reveals 3,000 Tonnes of Chocolate Binned Each Easter
EINPresswire.com/ -- * Brits spent £415 million on Easter eggs in 2023 alone.
*. 3,000 tonnes of this are wasted – equivalent to 230 double-decker buses.
As Brits stock up on their favourite chocolate eggs, Waste Managed, the UK's leading waste management company, is shedding light on the alarming environmental impact of Easter waste.
According to recent research, UK consumers splurged a staggering £415 million on Easter eggs in 2023 alone. However, the joy of Easter egg hunts and indulging in sweet treats comes at a significant environmental cost.
An estimated 3,000 tonnes of Easter egg chocolate are wasted each year in the UK, with packaging alone accounting for over 8,000 tonnes of waste annually.
Last year an estimated 4,370 tonnes of card and 160 tonnes of foil packaging were used for Easter eggs, contributing to excessive packaging waste.
Despite efforts to promote sustainability, 59% of UK adults believe that Easter packaging remains excessive. Moreover, a study by WRAP revealed that the equivalent of 3.3 million plastic water bottles worth of plastic is used to package Easter eggs in the UK, much of which ends up in landfills.
The consequences of this waste extend beyond just packaging materials. Data found that nearly a quarter (24%) of households admit to throwing away at least one uneaten Easter egg post, contributing to the issue of food waste.
Discussing the impact of Easter waste and how it can be reduced, Steve Traviss, Sustainability Expert at Waste Managed said; “During Easter, as with any other celebration, we must be mindful of our environmental footprint.
“While indulging in Easter and the chocolate treats that come with it, we must prioritise sustainable practices to mitigate the significant waste generated during this time.
“To combat this issue, it's important to practice responsible consumer behaviour. Simple actions such as opting for minimal packaging, recycling correctly and donating excess eggs and chocolate to a food bank can significantly reduce waste during the Easter season.
“By collectively adopting sustainable practices, we can make a significant positive impact on the environment.
In addition to the alarming figures, Steve is also sharing tips for a greener Easter:
1. Choose Minimal Packaging: “Purchase Easter eggs and treats with minimal packaging or ones made from recyclable or biodegradable materials.”
2. Reuse and Recycle: “Encourage the reuse and recycling of Easter egg packaging and other materials. After enjoying your treats, recycle any cardboard, foil, or plastic packaging appropriately.”
3. Reduce Purchasing: “Consciously think about the number of Easter eggs you are going to need for yourself or gifts and try and just buy what you need – this will avoid excess waste and also save some money.”
4. Donation: “If you do find yourself with an excess number of Easter treats, donate any leftovers to a local food bank. This will ensure that the food isn’t wasted and will go to someone in need.”
For more information on Easter waste and to stay updated on the latest from Waste Managed visit: https://www.wastemanaged.co.uk/our-news/news/cracking-down-on-easter-waste/
